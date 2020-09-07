INDIANAPOLIS — Another Steuben County resident has died from COVID-19, making it the third death in 10 days in the county.
This comes as Indiana surpassed 100,000 cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The Indiana State Department of Health’s Saturday report said the sixth death in Steuben County occurred on Friday. No additional information was immediately available. Demographic information from the state is still suppressed, so no age or gender breakdowns are yet available.
Steuben County had also recorded deaths on Aug. 27 and Aug. 31 prior to the new death. In total, there have been nine deaths in the four-county area since Aug. 19.
The sixth death comes as the Steuben County Health Department announced late Friday in its weekly demographic report that nearly 50% of all COVID-19 cases have occurred in people younger than 40.
The 20-29 age group in Steuben County accounts for nearly 20% of all of the 302 cases reported on Friday at 59 total, the Steuben County Health Department reported. The 30-39 and 60-69 age groups had 51 cases apiece for nearly 17% of the total. This differs slightly from the daily demographic report compiled by the State Department of Health, which has the 20-29 and 60-69 age groups as both leading the county at 17.5% of all cases apiece. The state report gives only percentages.
For the week ending Friday, Sept. 4, Steuben County experienced an increase of 43 cases of COVID-19, which is a little more than six new cases per day.
Indiana logged 11 deaths in Saturday’s report, two on Sunday and four on Monday. The state has had double-digit deaths four of the past seven days.
Statewide, Saturday was another day with more than a thousand new cases, as the state recorded 1,077 new cases. Case counts have topped 1,000 for three straight days. With 851 cases Sunday and 596 on Monday, the state topped 100,000 cases with 100,394 all time.
Testing was high again on Saturday, at almost 21,000 total tests, with a positivity rate of 5.15%, up from Friday.
Hospitalizations were down to close out the week at 771 total patients statewide as of Friday, the same as Monday, and Sunday was 751, the lowest point since July 13. Total hospitalizations had been as high as 987 on Aug. 24.
Statewide deaths have been up recently, averaging about 12 deaths per day so far in September, up from slightly over 10 per day throughout August.
Locally, cases were up at a slightly higher level.
Steuben County added 10 cases, Noble and DeKalb counties were up nine cases each and LaGrange County was up five. On Sunday, Steuben and DeKalb counties added four cases, Noble added one and LaGrange zero. On Monday, DeKalb County added four new case, Noble added three, Steuben two and LaGrange one.
No counties recorded deaths beyond the one in Steuben County on Friday. Noble County remains at 31 deaths all time, LaGrange County had lost 11 and DeKalb County has had seven deaths all time. Steuben County is the low at six.
In the week since Aug. 29, DeKalb County increased 44 cases, Steuben County was up 43, Noble County added 36 cases and LaGrange County had 21 new cases.
