INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since March, Indiana is recording more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day as virus activity continues to rise.
It’s the fifth-straight week COVID activity has been increasing.
This past week, Indiana averaged 1,003 new cases of COVID-19 per day, an increase from 762 per day a week ago.
Cases were lower than 250 per day earlier this year, but now have been rising for five straight weeks.
In the last seven days, Noble County had an area-high 34 positive tests for COVID according to the state’s dashboard. Steuben had 24 cases, DeKalb 21 and LaGrange three.
Current case counts are also likely lower than they would have been in similar situations in the past due to the rise of at-home testing and results that may not be reported to labs or health care facilities.
Statewide hospitalization numbers are up too, at 355 people admitted for COVID-19, up from 280 patients a week ago.
Statewide death numbers remain at just one per day, so deaths have not shown any appreciable rise during the last month.
It has been more than a month since health officials have logged a COVID-related death in Noble, Steuben and LaGrange counties. DeKalb has recorded two such deaths, but none in the last week.
Death numbers do tend to lag increases in other metrics, but even despite the increases being seen in cases and hospitalizations, those are still relatively low in comparison to the state’s history.
At its worst point in January earlier this year, Indiana was logging more than 14,000 cases per day, the hospital census peaked over 3,500 patients and deaths had topped 75 per day.
Cases came down rapidly after that wide spread of the omicron variant over the Christmas season and stayed down for month. The currently situation is still comparatively good when contrasted against the second half of 2021, although activity is still on the rise.
