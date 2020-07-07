FREMONT — When classes resume on Aug. 19 at Fremont Community Schools, it’s possible teachers will be wearing masks but it’s not a guarantee with students.
During a meeting of Fremont’s Board of Trustees on Monday night, Superintendent Bill Stitt outlined more preparations for the start of the 2020-21 school year that’s about six weeks away.
Almost daily the school district updates its operations as changes are dictated or in other cases discovered after much study and deliberation among staff.
What exactly the start of school will look like is still kind of up in the air.
“We are still planning to go back to school on Wednesday, Aug. 19, for the students,” Stitt said.
When it comes to masks, which some schools are requiring, Fremont is taking a different approach. Teachers who will come within six feet of students must wear masks. However, masks are not being required to be worn by students.
“We are going to highly recommend and encourage masks for our students,” Stitt said.
The school district has received a supply of masks from the Indiana Department of Education for use by students.
While all hands are preparing for in-class education, Stitt said he’s aware that some families are choosing not to send their students back to school because of fears of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know some families are not confident coming back to school so we will offer e-learning, online learning, to them,” Stitt said.
Much is being done in the way of ensuring the schools are kept clean and the district does its best of keeping a handle on COVID-19 cases among not only faculty and staff, perhaps, but with students and their families in order to keep the entire Fremont Schools community safe.
For example, to prevent communicable spread of illness, drinking fountains are being eliminated, even the old-fashioned drinking fountains in Fremont Elementary School. Instead, the school will employ water filling stations so students and staff can refill bottles.
To provide distancing, there will be two pickup points after school for children whose parents to drive their children to Fremont Elementary. Some students will be picked up at the main entrance while others will use the exterior door from the gym, just east of the main entrance.
Home school policy amended
The board decided to change the requirements for home-schooled students to participate in extracurricular activities at Fremont Schools, particularly sports.
If a home-schooled student wants to participate, they must attend one high school class or in the case of middle school students, three classes. The classes must be attended in the school.
This changed only on the high school level where students had previously been required to take two in-school classes in order to participate in sports and was in line with Indiana High School Athletic Association policy.
Kindergarten info
Kindergartner roundup testing will take place July 21-24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fremont Elementary.
The school will be contacting parents to set up appointments. The screening will take about a half-hour and students and parents will enter through elementary door E1.
Next meeting live!
The school board will be meeting live again at its next meeting, July 20, at the Middle School cafeteria starting at noon.
The Board of Trustees has been meeting via Zoom since April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
