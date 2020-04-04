KENDALLVILLE — Ehren Stuff and Luisa Gonzalez sat in the dinning room of their brewery and tap house located in Wawaka last Sunday watching the television as only a handful of customers came through the door for carryout orders.
Stuff, owner of Harry Stuff Brewing, said business was good the first weekend of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order, but since then, business has began to dwindle.
“It is hard for us to replicate the dinning room experience,” he said. “Located outside of Wawaka, we are a destination location. We rely on patrons from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area. We aren’t seeing those people.”
Gov. Holcomb’s executive order on March 16 closed all dine-in options for restaurants, leaving many owners around the state scrambling to figure out how to adapt their business to carryout-only establishments.
Gov. Holcomb’s stay-at-home order is set to expire April 7. The governor said Friday afternoon that a new executive order will be put in place Monday.
Omar Gonzalez, co-owner of Don Chicos Mexican Grill in Kendallville, said his restaurant’s business model has had to be tweaked to meet the needs of its patrons for carrryout only.
Gonzalez has turned his kitchen into an assembly line allowing for fast turnaround of orders, which his customers have come to expect.
Gonzalez and his brother Israel also own Si Señor in Kendallville, which has been closed since the executive order was put into affect.
Gonzalez said they were forced to close that location because their main business was their buffet.
Todd Carteaux, owner of St. James Restaurant in Avilla, has adapted his business to a carryout-only establishment.
He said normally only 10% of his business would be from carryout. Carteaux was forced to lay off 44 of his employees and continues to operate on a skeleton crew of just six people.
“We have seen a huge decline in sales,” he said.
He said he is currently making enough to cover payroll and food costs.
“The support has been amazing,” he said. “People are being generous with their tips.”
Gonzalez agreed, saying his loyal patrons have continued to support the restaurant. His business has gone from 5,000 to 6,000 patrons a week to around 3,000 a week. Sales are down some 50%.
“Things are going as best as you can expect,” Gonzalez said. “The phone is still ringing.”
Don Chicos Mexican Grill is currently in the process of setting up an online ordering system to better serve his patrons.
Russ Becker, owner of Fashion Farm in Ligonier, said the longer this goes on, the less business he is seeing.
“We are here for the people who need us,” Becker said. “Everyone is in the same boat it is something we are going to have to tough it out through.”
Many of the restaurants have modified their menus to help with food costs including Fashion Farm.
The restaurant along with St. James is no longer offering daily and weekly specials. St. James Restaurant has also taken some of the less popular items off of its menu to save money.
Becker said his kitchen staff can work quickly out of the food available in his freezer to make customers orders.
St. James is offering two different cuts of steaks and two different desserts on a weekly basis along with their famous broasted chicken and other menu items.
Stuff who offers a variety of pizzas and empanadas on his menu hasn’t made any changes.
Harry Stuff Brewing currently offers its micro-brews for carryout in cans, although Stuff said the majority of his business isn’t carryout beer.
“It is easier for us to sell canned beer, when they have a few pints or flights at the restaurant,” Stuff said.
Bazil Jackson, manager of Albion Ale House, said they are still seeing quite a few patrons stopping by to have growlers field with their craft beer selections.
“The customer support is great,” he said.
The restaurant is still offering their wing night on Thursday nights for carryout, which continues to bring in some customers.
Jackson said they haven’t changed their menu, they are just not ordering as much on a weekly basis to help but costs.
To help keep their carryout customers safe restaurateurs are going the extra mile wiping down high traffic areas.
Carteaux said he is sanitizing the restaurant every 15 minutes during the day.
Don Chicos has hand sanitizer available for patrons as they enter the front door.
Despite the slow down in business all of the restaurateurs are planning on sticking it out through the pandemic.
For a list of local owned restaurants that are still open the Noble County Convention and Business Bureau has put together a comprehensive list at bit.ly/2UGq6fd
