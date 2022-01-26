INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's 92 counties made no improvements in color-coded COVID-19 spread rating this week, with the entire state remaining in red, the worst rating on the four-level system.
That being said, the state has seen a dropoff in new COVID-19 activity off the omicron-variant-fueled peak, so Indiana might start seeing improvement as early as next week.
For now, the state remains in red, as ratings reflect trends over the last seven days and over the previous week the state was still sitting on a plateau at its all-time highs.
Cases and hospitalizations have come down a bit, but those very recent improvements aren't yet reflected in the county-level ratings.
Counties receive a red rating if both cases exceed 200 per 100,000 resident and positivity rates top 15%.
Indiana has been running well above 200 per 100,000 in all of its counties for weeks, with the split between color ratings typically hinging on positivity rates. But because of the huge spike in cases due to the extremely infectious omicron variant, every county is struggling on that metric, too.
Locally, LaGrange County saw both of its metrics worsen this week, with cases per capita rising to 891 per 100,000 from 742 per 100,000 a week ago, while positivity was up at 25.73% as compared to 24.63% last week.
Next door in Steuben County, that county also saw its metrics worsen, with 1,714 cases per 100,000, up from 1,326 per 100,000 the week prior, and positivity at one-third, 33.66%, up from 28.09%.
Noble County also worsened on both metrics, with cases up at 1,591 per 100,000 from 1,468 per 100,000 and positivity also nearly a third at 32.09%, up sharply from 27.26%.
Lastly, DeKalb County was the only county to see a slight improvement in one metric as cases dropped to 1,251 per 100,000 fr4om 1,396 per 100,000, but positivity increased to 31.75% from 26.19%.
It's the second-straight week that Noble, Steuben and DeKalb have all had more than 1% of their total populations testing positive for COVID-19 on the week, with Steuben County closing in on 2% per week.
The good news is that the omicron surge appears to be peaking and starting to come down. After running as high as about 14,000 new cases per day, the statewide seven-day average has dropped to about 12,000 per day.
That's still massively high compared to any other time in Indiana's history — prior to this surge the all-time high had been 6,900 cases per day set back in December 2020 — but it is a sign of improvement.
Hospitalizations are also down slightly at about 3,200 total patients in treatment off a new all-time high at more than 3,500 just weeks ago.
Statewide deaths per day remain elevated at close to 70 per day, the second-highest points ever only exceeded by December 2020 when deaths climbed over 100 per day.
Indiana's vaccination rate remains mostly flat despite the huge surge in COVID-19 activity, with few never-vaccinated Hoosiers stepping forward for shots.
Northeast Indiana's vaccination rate widely lags the Indiana overall average of 53%, with only about 36% of residents in the four-county area fully vaccinated.
