INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana passed 100,000 cases of COVID-19 all-time as of Monday afternoon.
After a slightly late update to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard — possibly due to the Labor Day holiday — the state passed the milestone on Monday, almost exactly six months after recording its first case.
As of Sunday’s report from the Indiana State Department of Health, the state sat at 99,804 cases. On Monday, with another 590 cases, Indiana reached a total of 100,394.
Indiana recorded its first case of COVID-19 back on March 6, meaning it took almost exactly six months to go from zero to 100,000. In that time, the state has logged 3,144 deaths and processed more than 1.55 million tests.
The state went through an initial surge in March, April and May before numbers starting coming down throughout late May and June. But as July started, case counts began increase again and rose until August, when they leveled off at record-high levels. As September has started, cases remain high like August and haven’t shown signs of letting up.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box warned that cases may increase after the Labor Day holiday again as people around the state take the day off and spend time with family, friends or attend larger parties. COVID-19 activity increased after both Memorial Day and Fourth of July this year, so a similar trend was expected with this Monday off.
Case counts in the four-county area were subdued over Sunday and Monday, with DeKalb County adding eight cases over the two-day span, Steuben County adding six new cases, and Noble County increasing four and LaGrange County up one.
No new deaths were reported. Noble County has had 31 deaths overall, followed by LaGrange County at 11, DeKalb County at seven and Steuben County at six.
Steuben County logged its sixth death on Saturday, which at the time was the third death in 10 days. The four counties have totaled nine deaths since Aug. 19.
Cases in DeKalb County have been rising at a slightly higher proportion compared to the state as a whole, while COVID-19 activity remains relatively low in other areas.
