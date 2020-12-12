INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb County recorded its 40th death from COVID-19 on another day of high statewide deaths.
Statewide case counts remained high, although short of all-time records.
As of Saturday's daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, DeKalb County tallied its 40th death since March. The death occurred on Sunday, Dec. 6, according to the state, and was a person in their
To date, DeKalb County has had three deaths among people in their 60s, 13 deaths of patients in their 70s and 24 deaths at the 80-plus age grouping.
DeKalb County has had 28 deaths since Oct. 22, but has only recorded two deaths so far in December. To date, about 3-in-4 deaths in DeKalb County have come from nursing homes.
The new death locally came on a day when statewide Indiana logged 85 deaths. Indiana has had 70 more deaths for the last five days, including two days over 90 and one day over 120 deaths.
So far this month, the state is averaging 84 deaths per day, almost double the November daily average of 45 deaths per day. That was double the 22 death per day average in October, which was double the September daily average of 11 per day.
Also Saturday, Indiana logged 7,401 new cases of COVID-19, up slightly from Friday but lower than the last two Saturdays. Still, that total was above December's running average of about 6,700 cases per day and higher than the November daily average of just over 5,300 cases per day.
Hospitalizations across the state have continued to drop, dipping below 3,200 total patients to 3,141 total patients. The total hospital census has been in slow decline since peaking on Nov. 30 at more than 3,400 patients in treatment for COVID-19.
Although new daily admissions remain high, the state is turning beds over quickly and helping reduce a little of the strain on hospital systems. Still, the total number of patients is more than triple what it was prior to the start of the most recent surge in cases at the beginning of October.
Locally, case numbers continue rising as Steuben County crossed 2,000 cases all-time.
Noble County increased 57 cases and Steuben County added 40 cases to go to 2,012 all time. DeKalb County saw its case count increase to 39 and DeKalb County was up 17.
Over the past week, Noble County added 321 cases from Dec. 5-12, DeKalb County was up 253, Steuben County added 249 cases and LaGrange County increased 134 cases.
That was a mixed bag from last week. Noble and DeKalb counties saw smaller increases from the week before — Noble had 370 new cases and DeKalb 343 from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5 — but Steuben and LaGrange saw bigger increases from 212 and 156, respectively, during the prior week.
All four of those weekly case counts are well above the per-capita rate of 200 per 100,000 people, which puts them into the highest category on the state's weekly county metrics system.
