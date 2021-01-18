ANGOLA — A Hillsdale, Michigan, native has joined the staff at The Herald Republican, a KPC Media Group newspaper.
Sam Fry, 24, graduated from Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan, in 2019 with a political science major and honors from Pi Sigma Alpha, the national political science honor society.
After a freelancing stint during college, Fry took a news reporter position at the Hillsdale Daily News, in Hillsdale, Michigan, his hometown newspaper. During his two years at the Gannett Co.-owned daily, he covered local government, education, community news and sports.
In February 2020, he was named sports editor of the Hillsdale Daily News. Following cutbacks, and as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fry joined KPC Media in December 2020 to continue his professional career in journalism at a community focused publication.
After working for about a month in Kendallville, at The News Sun, Fry filled a vacant position at The Herald Republican where he’s been working since Jan. 5.
Fry has been covering Angola government and the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County in his short time in Angola. His assignments will be expanding.
Fry has received recognition for his writing, winning a first-place award for his local government coverage from the Michigan Press Association in 2019.
An avid photographer who loves the outdoors, Fry said he is excited to explore Steuben County’s many pristine lakes and parks.
