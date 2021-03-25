INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has fully vaccinated its first 1 million Hoosiers.
The state passed the milestone on Thursday, as more than 2.5 million people total have received at least one shot.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, as of Thursday afternoon, 1,018,521 individuals have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated as a result.
That represents slightly more than 15% of the state's total population, or slightly more than every 1-in-7 people.
“Hitting the 1 million mark is an exciting milestone as we look to put this pandemic in our rear-view mirror,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box. “As we prepare to open vaccine eligibility to people age 16 and older next Wednesday, I encourage every eligible Hoosier to sign up for a vaccine as soon as possible so that they can protect themselves and those they love.”
Hoosiers age 40 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance and educators and school support staff through grade 12 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
As of March 31, however, that eligibility will expand to anyone age 16 and older, however 16- and 17-year-olds will only be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine, since it is the only one approved for use on recipients under 18 years old.
Uptake among younger Hoosiers has been lower and slower than among older age groups, which are more at risk for having severe cases, being hospitalized or dying of COVID-19.
More than 70% of people age 70 and older have received or signed up for vaccines, while uptake among people in their 60s has been good at 64%.
However vaccine rates for those in their 50s still sits at 45% and for those in their 40s, who haven't been eligible nearly as long, are at 29%.
To schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
