One of the few things that I like from our restrictions for worship is that I can now catch many of my favorite pastors in worship by the gift of Facebook, YouTube, and their websites. This week alone, I have watched Angola United Methodist Church’s The Gathering, and a friend in Montecillo, at Monticello UMC. By the end of the week, I will have watched a different pastor every day of the week!
They challenge me to think! Pastor Tim is preaching on Words to Live By! That title sure drew me in! He posted this about his current sermon series, Words to Live By. First up- my life verse- Matthew 6:33- “Seek first the Kingdom and His righteousness and all these things will be yours as well.” One of the things that has rolled around that he said was about making the Lord, Lord of our lives! He said too many times I catch myself making Tim Lord. He stated he then needs to repent and refocus.
Years ago, a wise person I know shared that we struggle with the titles for God of Lord and King as we push against any titles that remind us of a monarchy. I went to Webster to look at the word LORD, and it states the following: “someone or something having power, authority, or influence; a master or ruler.” I then went to one of my go-to’s for a deeper understanding of the word used specifically in scripture. When I do a word search in Biblegateway, I find LORD used over 6,ooo times! WOW! So for this deep dive, I looked into a specific verse. I used this passage from Acts about meeting together; in many ways, I am with my brothers and sisters even from afar!
Acts 2: 46-47 Every day, they continued to meet together in the temple courts. They broke bread in their homes and ate together with glad and sincere hearts, praising God, and enjoying the favor of all the people. And the Lord added to their number daily those who were being saved.
So, Lord in this passage in the Greek that it was initially written in means: he to whom a person or thing belongs, about which he has the power of deciding; master, lord.
What this is saying to me is we answer to a higher power. This went along with the message that I listened to from Pastor Justin at Monticello UMC. He pointed out the obvious, many of us make resolutions that deal with our health for a new year! Many of us never reflect on what it means to be spiritually healthy. How do we get healthy spiritually, emotionally in all ways? So his sermon series on Resolutions calls us to think about what it means to be citizens of heaven. He used a passage from the Book of Philippians to hold us accountable. He stressed that holiness is a call in our lives.
He stated that as Christians, we have to be relationally healthy to hear what God is saying to us and hear other opinions than our own. He wisely spoke of reaching out to God in a personal relationship with God in prayer is the answer for Christians always, especially right now!
I am digging into scripture daily. I am setting time aside to have profound moments of listening. When I say listening, I mean listening for the Lord to give me a word, a passage, a moment of His sweet time.
My New Year’s resolution is seeking after the Lord, making Him master of my life!
Jeremiah 29:13 tells me, You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart.
Will you listen to others? Will you seek the Lord? Will you every day take time for a deep dive into scripture and listening? I am excited to have listened to these strong, passionate leaders and to see the hope that comes from Jesus is Lord! Let’s truly make Him Lord in 2021!
