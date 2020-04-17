ANGOLA — The majority of the positive COVID-19 cases in Steuben County are people above 40 years old, said data from the Steuben County Health Department.
Steuben County has 17 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those, 14 are people 40 and older. Two cases are in the 0-19 age range and one is in the 30-39 range.
This demographic breakdown by age is being updated each Friday by the Health Department.
The breakdown is done in 10-year increments, except 0-19 and 80 and older.
Of the positive tests, most are in the 60-69 age range with five. Second is the 50-59 and 70-79 ranges with three apiece. There are two in the 40-49 range and one older than 80.
Steuben County has had one fatality due to COVID-19. That individual who died on April 7 was older than 60. That is as much detail as the Health Department will provide.
Meanwhile, the Health Department was notified of three more positive COVID-19 test results for Steuben County residents between Thursday and Friday.
Two patients are under the age of 60 years old and one is over 60.
The Health Department has been in communication with the patients and the Indiana State Department of Health epidemiologist to identify and monitor any close contacts. All close contacts of the patients have been notified. No additional information about the patients will be released due to patient privacy laws.
People with questions about coronavirus or COVID-19 should contact the Health Department at 668-1000 Ext. 1500.
For coronavirus or COVID-19 information or screening, call the Cameron Memorial Community Hospital COVID-19 Resource Screening line 24 hours a day at 667-5555.
