INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties all recorded new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours as the statewide figure surpassed 6,000 since the outbreak began.
But for the third day in a row, the number of tests being recorded by the state plummeted, hitting a level not seen on a daily basis since about two weeks ago.
All four counties in the northeast corner added at least one new case as of Thursday's 10 a.m. update to the state tracker. Noble County increased two cases to 13 total, Steuben County was is two cases to 12, LaGrange County added one to seven total, and DeKalb County increased another case to five.
Statewide 408 new cases were recorded, another decrease from Wednesday's high point.
But, like yesterday's decrease, the lower number of cases also came with another major decrease in tests processed. While the state had been processing around 3,000 tests per day — and reportedly has a maximum capacity of around 3,700 per day — only 1,264 new tests were processed on Wednesday.
Indiana was averaging about 1,200-1,800 during the last week of March and had stepped up capacity into the first week of April, but is now falling off again for reasons that aren't clear.
The number of new cases being identified per test, however, hit a record high. While overall about 20% of tests in Indiana result in a positive, 32.28% of tests processed in Thursday's update came back positive for COVID-19.
Whether testing has become more precise — honing in more accurately on people likely to have the virus — or whether virus cases are just increasing leading to a higher percentages is, again, not clear at this time.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said earlier this week that due to the state's increase in testing capacity that guidelines for who can be tested had been expanded to include pregnant women and people with high body-mass indexes who might have breathing complications due to morbid obesity.
The state has also stepped up testing in long-term care facilities in response to cases of COVID-19 infiltrating into nursing homes and assisted living centers, one of the worst places for the virus to be due to elderly populations and close-quarters living conditions.
Previously, testing had primarily been reserved for people with serious symptoms in need of hospitalization as well as health care workers.
Indiana also set another single-day record for deaths, with 42 Hoosiers losing their lives to COVID-19. That surpassed the previous one-day high of 34.
While new cases have been decreasing over the last couple days — perhaps in result to fewer tests being processed — deaths per day have not been decreasing, showing an increasing rate over the past few weeks.
In total, 245 people have died in Indiana from coronavirus.
