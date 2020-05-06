ALBION — As the Noble County Courthouse prepares to reopen on Monday, the county's three courts will still be taking it day-by-day in deciding how to resume operations.
Considering that courts draw a lot of people who are generally in close quarters at attorney tables, waiting in the gallery or hallway or sitting in the jury box, keeping everyone socially distanced and healthy presents an ongoing challenge.
As COVID-19 has begun circulating around the state, courts were early to react to change the way they were conducting business. While obviously an essential function of the criminal justice system, conducting court also usually involves close-quarters contact between people.
For the last month and a half, most cases that could be pushed out have been, with courts conducting required hearings or only resolving the most pressing matters.
Now, as the state begins to open back up to normal activity, Noble County's courts will be reopening, too, albeit in ways that will look different than before the shutdown.
Superior Court 2 — which handles infractions, misdemeanors, small claims and other cases making it the most high-volume court in the county — has simply been forced to slow down, Judge Steve Hagen said.
"The Supreme Court’s Administrative Rule 14 allows me to do more in a criminal case by phone, including pleading and sentencing, than is permitted in felonies, so we are trying to do as much as possible with our polycom (video/telephonic communication system)," Hagen said. "Since use of this system is more time consuming in that we have to dial in all participants, I am forced to do fewer cases each day."
The physical layout of the courtroom may change a bit, too. Hagen said he's looking into getting some transparent barriers to set up temporarily in the courtroom and requiring people to wear masks, which is currently a requirement to enter the courthouse in the first place.
Waiting for your case may also start looking more like waiting for a table at a busy restaurant, as Hagen said he's ordered buzzers to help control who is inside the courtroom.
"I have ordered a pager system, much like you see in restaurants, which will allow me to have parties come to the third floor in numbers sufficiently small — I am going to start with groups of 5 — to ensure social distancing. I will be placing numbers at specific seats in my courtroom that will ensure the 6-foot distancing, and finally I am going to limit the people in the courtroom to parties and their attorneys only," Hagen said.
Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer, who handles felonies and civil cases of various types, said video and phone conferencing has been working well so far, and while his calendar is getting a bit more busy than it was, he's scheduling cases in a way to help enable easier distancing.
"I have tried to space hearing out so that people are not having to wait in our hallways. Each court is doing things a bit differently due to the differing types of cases that we hear," Kramer said.
In Noble Superior 1, Judge Robert Kirsch said he's waiting for more guidance from the Indiana Supreme Court, which previously said it would issue an update in May. As of right now, Superior 1 — which handles low-level felonies but also the highest-level felonies and civil cases — has a pretty empty calendar.
That being said, Kirsch wants to get back to business quickly.
"For me personally, I want to get back to normal operations as soon as possible starting this coming Monday consistent with reasonable precautions and procedures to promote social distancing/separation while at the same time getting back to somewhat normal court operations," Kirsch said. "I am open to any ideas that anyone may have regarding the 'reasonable precautions and procedures' that might be used by the courts in the near term."
One area of particular worry for judges amid COVID-19 is jury trials, Kramer said.
Picking a jury usually requires calling around 50-100 people so attorneys can sort through and pick an unbiased panel.
Even once selected, jurors usually sit right next to each other in a box and the courthouse's jury rooms are pretty cramped too for when they have to go in for breaks or deliberation.
Kirsch noted he has a jury trial on the schedule in early June, although pretrials coming up may end up resulting in that being pushed back or canceled.
"Those people have no personal space. Even putting 14 people from a jury does not permit the spacing that is recommended," Kramer said. "In sending out summonses to appear, we have no way of screening people who may have conditions that put them at risk or have someone at home who is at risk. Obviously we will need to resume jury trials, but we are exploring possible ways to reduce the risks of exposure to COVID-19 for those who appear."
