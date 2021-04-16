INDIANAPOLIS — Of the approximately 128,500 residents of the four-county area eligible for vaccines, one-third of them have now received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine shot.
The region is still lagging behind the state a bit, but vaccination numbers continue to tick upward locally.
As of Friday, nearly 1.53 million Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Locally, 42,495 residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 33.07% of the region's eligible population at ages 16 and older.
Among those, 30,698 are now considered fully vaccinated — meaning they've received either both shots of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one shot of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That's 23.89% of the local eligible population.
With all Hoosiers age 16 and older eligible for vaccines, there’s no one currently waiting to get vaccines and any resident who wants one is able to register for a shot.
However, this week didn't come without a few challenges.
Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention halted use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines nationally as it looked into some extremely rare instances of a serious blood clot.
Six women had reported developing blood clots in a vein that drains the brain within two weeks after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with some suggestion that the women may have had low platelet counts, similar to reports of possible blood clots seen in the AstraZeneca vaccine in use in Europe.
The symptom, while serious, appears to be exceedingly rare — there were six reports out of nearly 7 million who had received the vaccine making longer odds than one in a million.
That pause remains in effect for now as scientists and doctors continue to study the adverse effects to determine any possible common links, whether there is additional risk from the vaccine or to gain information to distribute to physicians in case they do see the rare side effect.
The pause on vaccines caused Noble County to have to cancel as Johnson & Johnson distribution it had planned for Thursday, instead offering its usual Moderna vaccine to people.
Clinics locally have also been struggling more recently with no-shows at appointments. DeKalb County reported that earlier this week as many as 100 people missed appointments for their shot, possibly because they had scheduled in multiple places and then received a vaccine elsewhere earlier without canceling their other appointment.
Despite the hiccups, however, local clinics vaccinated slightly more people this week compared to a week ago.
Local counties had 2,987 more first-time vaccine recipients get shots this week, while the number of people reaching full vaccination status rose by 2,884.
First-timers was nearly unchanged from a week ago, when 3,000 got their first dose, but full vaccinations were up from 2,562 last week. In total, that's 309 more vaccines that went into arms this week than a week ago.
Vaccines are available to all Hoosiers 16 and older, which took effect last week. That’s full eligibility for the state at this point, as no vaccine is approved for use in people younger than 16 at this point.
Teens 16 and 17 are able to get the only Pfizer vaccine, the only one approved for those younger than 18. The Pfizer shot is available only in Steuben County, Fort Wayne or Elkhart in this area.
Indiana now has more than 500 sites around the state — including health department clinics, pharmacies and drive-through mass vaccination sites — available for people to get vaccines.
Locally, Steuben County continues to lead in the number of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In total, 9,423 Steuben County residents are fully vaccinated, followed by Noble County with 8,360 then DeKalb County at 8,016 and LaGrange County at 4,899.
In Steuben County, 33.1% of its residents are now fully vaccinated, highest in the region and beating the state average of 28%. DeKalb County ranks second at 23.4% and Noble County at 22.3%. LaGrange County is behind at 17.32%.
LaGrange County continues to have the second-lowest uptake rate for vaccines among Indiana's 92 counties.
This week, both Noble and DeKalb counties passed Steuben in terms of raw numbers of people who have been at least partially vaccinated — Noble has 12,127 and DeKalb 12,111 to Steuben's 11,876 — although both are behind in terms of a per-capita basis as both counties have significantly larger populations that the lake-filled northeast corner county.
Eligible Hoosiers can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by visiting ourshot.in.gov or calling 211 if they do not have access to a computer, or require assistance.
Editor's Note: This week, our reporting has shifted to focus on the number of local residents eligible to receive the vaccine, as opposed to past weeks where rates were quotes as a percentage of the total population. As those younger than 16 are not currently eligible to get shots, KPC has shifted to focus on uptake among people who can actually receive vaccines today.
Both figures can be seen and tracked online at KPC's public COVID-19 data spreadsheet located online at tinyurl.com/kpccoviddata.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.