INDIANAPOLIS — Renters and homeowners struggling to make their bills due to COVID-19 will get continued protection from losing their homes or having their utilities cut off.
On Tuesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an updated executive order extending a prohibition on evictions, foreclosures, and the disconnection of utility services.
Early in the COVID-19 response and as a result of thousands of Hoosiers losing jobs due to the virus and Indiana’s stay-at-home order shuttering certain businesses, Holcomb had signed an order pausing evictions and foreclosures and utility disconnects through July 1.
The new order extends those protections through July 31.
Renters, homeowners, lending institutions and landlords are encouraged to establish payment plans to avoid later evictions or foreclosures.
Utilities regulated by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission must follow the order issued Monday by the commission prohibiting service disconnections through Aug. 14. Customers and utility companies are encouraged to establish payment plans now to avoid later discontinuations of service.
Hoosiers struggling to pay rent due to the impact of COVID-19 may be eligible for rental assistance. Applications for the $25 million Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program will be accepted online beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 13 at IndianaHousingNow.org.
Eligible Hoosier renters can get up to $500 per month for four months to pay either back rent or current rental expenses. Landlords must agree to participate and payments will go directly to them from the state, if approved.
Holcomb also extended temporary licensing for certain medical professionals assisting with COVID-19 and other health care practices for another 30 days.
