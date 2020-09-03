A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, Indiana Air National Guard, Fort Wayne, perform an Air Force Salutes flyover May 13 in the skies above Fort Wayne. The flyover was to demonstrate the Air National Guards continued readiness, while saluting the American heroes at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19. The 122nd will fly over Trine University as part of the school's Sept. 11 memorial next Friday.