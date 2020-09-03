ANGOLA — The entire community will be able to experience some of the sights and sounds of this year’s Trine University 9/11 Memorial, to be held Friday, Sept. 11.
The annual event, commemorating the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, will include a flyover by the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard about 9:50 a.m. Area residents should be able to see and hear the A-10C Thunderbolt II fighters as they soar above the Trine campus.
“We are honored to have the heroes of the 122nd share in this special remembrance, recognizing those who perished on 9/11 and the continued sacrifices of those who keep our nation safe,” said Gretchen Miller, vice president for administration and chief of staff at Trine. “We are also glad to be able to share our event in this way with the Angola community.”
Those who want to view other portions of the event can tune in beginning at 9:15 a.m. to the Trine Broadcasting Network at livestream.com/trinebroadcastingnetwork for live video.
The in-person event, which will be held on Shive Field at the Trine campus, is not open to the general public this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In addition to the flyover, the memorial will include a presentation by the Trine University band and recognition of armed forces partners. Trine students, staff and area veterans also will display a 30-by-60-foot American flag that survived the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995.
