ALBION — The town of Albion has set its reopening schedule in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic — a conservative plan with an eye on the safety of children.
The Albion Town Council announced the schedule at its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.
The schedule follows the safety guidelines set by Gov. Eric Holcomb on May 1, but with some more stringent requirements.
The governor’s schedule allowed for the opening of playgrounds on May 24, but the town is delaying its opening of playgrounds until June 14.
The town’s splash pad could open, at least by state guidelines, on June 14, but the town won’t open its facility at Hidden Diamonds Park until July 4.
“We’re going to be safer with our children,” Town Manager Tena Woenker said.
The plan was established after conversations with Woenker and the various town department heads. Council members were also offered the opportunity to comment.
“These have been very difficult decisions,” Council president Vicki Jellison said. “I want to commend all of you.”
The plan, which is available on the town’s website, said its purpose is “to institute safeguards to ensure a safe environment for their employees, customers, clients, and members of the public entering the building to do business with town staff. The safety measures in this plan will be taken as we loosen restrictions and ‘re-open’ our offices and departments.”
Garage sales can be held after May 24. Garage and yard sale permits will not be required until after the town hall opens on July 6.
Other highlights of the schedule include:
• May 24 — Beginning on this date, the town will consider event applications for gatherings up to 100 people subject to social distancing plans, face masks expected.
• June 14 — Beginning this date, pavilions will be available for rentals, with the Truelove Pavilion restrooms opened on this date; basketball courts and ball fields also re-opening.
• July 4 — The campground at Hidden Diamonds Park will reopen.
• July 5 — The town’s annual July 4 fireworks display will begin at dusk on July 5, with a rain date of Saturday, July 11.
The Albion Municipal Building will be re-opened to the public on July 6.
The town hall has been available by appointment only for those with need of business there throughout the pandemic.
The plan also offers guidelines for use of town property:
Anyone visiting an Albion facility should comply with social distancing and sanitary requirements, including but not limited to:
• wearing face coverings, especially when in meetings, when enjoying parks, playgrounds and other public spaces or attending community events
• maintaining six-foot social distancing with members of the general public
• use physical measures to create distance, for example sit a few tables away from other visitors in a pavilion
• Frequently wash hands or take precautions with hand sanitizer, wipe surfaces you touch after engaging in public with cleanser including steering wheels, door handles, phones, purse handles, etc. and wash your hands, and outer clothing layers, and masks as soon as you get home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.