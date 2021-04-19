INDIANAPOLIS — Flu activity has ticked up again slightly in the first full week of April, but still remains "minimal" overall across Indiana.
With a month and a half left in the 2020-21 flu monitoring season, numbers have risen a little bit but still remain at the state's lowest rating. At this time of year, flu is typically in decline as the weather warms so Indiana generally sees very little activity this late in the season.
In the 28th week of statewide flu surveillance, the Indiana State Department of Health once again rated the spread of influenza as "minimal."
For the week ending April 10, rates actually ticked up slightly, with the state logging 440 incidents of "influenza-like illness" recorded at sentinel outpatient facilities. That's up from 391 instances the week before.
The 2020-21 flu season total rises to 12,928 cases overall.
The percentage of cases seen at outpatient facilities rose to 0.85%, up from 0.81% the week prior.
Flu rates usually run about 2-3% at this time of year, although spread was similarly around 1% at this time of year last season in 2019-20, coming down sharply off a spring spike.
No new deaths were reported this week. Deaths attributable to flu this year number five, which is far lower than the annual average of about 150 deaths per year.
State health officials have noted that interventions being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as masking, social distancing and staying home when ill, are likely to have beneficial impacts in reducing the spread of influenza.
The state also notes that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may be affecting whether Hoosiers visit health care providers if they are sick or if they’re riding out illnesses at home without seeking treatment or professional opinion.
Flu reports at urgent care centers and emergency rooms also increased slightly, rising to 0.75% from 0.72% last week.
That's only a little lower than usual, with rates usually running about 1-2% at this time of year.
Indiana is nearing the end of flu surveillance season, as the state monitors for 20 weeks into the new year, which will take reports through May 22 this year.
At this point in the year, flu numbers generally are in rapid decline as warmer weather reduces the number of illnesses attributable to flu.
By the start of May, the state is usually below the 2% threshold seen as a baseline, with numbers declining further afterward.
Outside of a few weeks early in the 2020-21 season that hit “low” levels of flu report, the second-lowest rating, Indiana has spent most of this year in “minimal” territory.
Flu activity was low during the final months of 2020 even as COVID-19 cases spiked to record highs, but they likewise remained low even when COVID-19 cases rapidly fell after the turn of the new year.
Since COVID-19 cases are definitively identified with a test that reads out positive or negative, there’s little ground for coronavirus cases to be confused or mislabeled as flu and vice versa.
Health officials have attributed the massive reduction in flu primarily to better hygiene practices, masking and social distancing, and from an increased directive for people to stay home from work and school when sick, which reduces the opportunities for communicable flu to spread from person to person.
Weekly flu surveillance reports from this year and previous years can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.