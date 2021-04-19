Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low near 35F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low near 35F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.