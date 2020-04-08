INDIANAPOLIS—With schools across Indiana closed in response to the COVID-19 virus, IPBS member television stations including PBS Fort Wayne and the Indiana Department of Education (DOE) have partnered to offer at-home learning experiences for students in grades K-12 that align with Indiana curriculum standards.
The eight IPBS television stations — located in Bloomington, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Merrillville, Muncie, South Bend, and Vincennes. — have published programming schedules and corresponding curriculum resource materials focusing on math, science, social studies, literacy, and other subjects.
The curriculum resources from PBS LearningMedia, are a free online service of thousands of educational tools.
Television program schedules have been augmented with information about grade-level appropriateness, subject area focus, and learning objectives.
Programming schedules may be found by visiting the DOE website or by going to the PBS Fort Wayne’s website at pbsfortwayne.org/athomelearning.
“Our goal was to package easy to use materials that combined the best of PBS educational TV programming and learning resources. We knew it would need to be accessible for a broad range of learners across Indiana, from the youngest child to the graduating senior. We also knew it needed to include easy-to-use parent guidance and coaching for teachers,” said Mark Newman, executive director of IPBS. “Our stations reach virtually every family in the state, including those who don’t have internet access or computers at home.”
Bruce Haines, president and general Manager of PBS Fort Wayne added, “The region that we serve is unique and diverse, both in people and geography. Being able to serve our viewers, young and old alike, with vetted, trusted content, resources and lessons in this team-up with the Indiana Department of Education and IPBS stations is an essential part of our mission of service. Supporting them all with these resources plus the programming we offer, especially now, when schools, teachers, parents, caregivers and students may be struggling to day-to-day to build a routine and keep learning, fills a critical need now, and for the future of us all.”
The PBS LearningMedia resources were developed with the input of educators. They are contextualized for educational use and align with Indiana curriculum standards.
The resources include grab-and-go activities, lesson plans, interactive lessons and media that illustrate specific topics or themes and support materials across subjects.
“Providing our students with access to high-quality and evidence-based materials is critical during this extended time of out-of-school learning,” said Indiana State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “I am grateful for IPBS and their local television affiliates for partnering with us to create engaging educational experiences for Indiana’s children.”
With offerings such as the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel and programs such as NOVA and online initiatives such as Into the Outdoors, IPBS member stations are committed to ensuring that their educational programming and resources are widely accessible to students in Indiana.
For more information and access to PBS LearningMedia, please visit www.pbslearningmedia.org.
To view current schedules for grade level and subject programming, as well as correlating materials, please visit www.doe.in.gov/elearning/2020-covid-19-remote-learning.
In addition, you can visit PBS Fort Wayne’s webpage at pbsfortwayne.org/athomelearning to learn about local resources.
For a map of regional IPBS television stations, please visit www.doe.in.gov/sites/default/files/news/ipbs-tv-locator-map-040320.pdf
