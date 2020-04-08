Avilla moves townwide cleanup to July
AVILLA — Due to the spread of the Coronavirus, the date for Avilla’s Spring Cleanup has been changed to July 11, according to Town Manager Bill Ley.
Noble County Disposal will begin picking up items at the curb on Saturday, July 11, at 6 a.m. and will continue until finished. They will only go down each street one time. Details about the cleanup are available at Avilla Town Hall, on Facebook and at avilla-in.org.
