INDIANAPOLIS — As Hoosiers look forward to the state maybe reopening to more normal business next week, the number of new COVID-19 cases being recorded daily remains higher than usual.
The number of cases isn’t a huge spike and likely still within the state’s health care systems’ ability to handle it, but more positive tests are being recorded at the wrong time.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order expires Friday and the governor has been talking frequently about working toward the state transitioning to a soft reopen of some businesses that were ordered closed by the “hunker down” order.
But COVID-19 didn’t get the message and is making a small surge recently.
As of Monday at noon, 679 new cases were record by the Indiana State Department of health in the previous 24 hours, making it the fifth-straight day of 600-plus new cases.
While that number isn’t huge for a state with more than 6 million residents, it is notably higher than what Indiana had been recorded daily to this point.
Over the last five days, Indiana has averaged about 651 new cases per day, significantly above the average for the first three weeks of the month, which averaged about 467 cases per day.
Monday’s 679 new cases also came about on only approximately 2,700 tests processed, continuing a trend of the state well undershooting it’s daily processing capacity of more than 6,000 tests.
In total, 15,961 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with coronavirus since March 6, accounting for about 0.23% of the total population.
As of Monday, Indiana added another 31 Hoosiers to the death count, which totals 844 overall since the first case was confirmed.
Locally, three more area residents have died of COVID-19. Noble County, which recorded a fifth death as of Saturday’s state report, is now at seven overall. LaGrange County also recorded its second death as of Monday’s report.
Noble County has been stricken by outbreaks in two long-term care facilities — Sacred Heart Home in Avilla and Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville — which are accounting more much of the county’s new COVID-19 activity.
DeKalb and Steuben counties each remain with one death each.
Locally, Noble County has totaled 56 confirmed cases, followed by LaGrange County at 23, Steuben County at 21 and DeKalb County at 15.
In neighboring counties, Allen County is just shy of 500 cases at 486, followed by Elkhart County at 247, Koscuisko County at 29 and Whitley County at 16 cases.
