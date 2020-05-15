INDIANAPOLIS — Another two Noble County residents have died of COVID-19, taking the death county to 19 overall.
Noble County added two more fatalities in the Friday report from the Indiana State Department of Health.
That makes four new deaths recorded since Sunday.
Noble County continues to struggle with outbreaks at two local nursing homes, which account for most of the county’s case activity, as well as deaths.
After initially having four nursing home patients die, the county went through a spurt of deaths, totaling 10 dead between April 25 and May 2. After about a week of off, Noble County had its 15th death on Sunday, then added another on Wednesday before Friday’s two more.
Neighboring counties have seen only a couple deaths to date, with LaGrange and Steuben counties both with two and DeKalb County with only one.
At 19 deaths, Noble County has the 17th highest death toll of Indiana’s 92 counties. When adjusting for population, Noble County is tied for 12th-highest deaths per capita at 4 per 10,000 resident.
Noble County is closing in on neighboring Elkhart County, which has recorded 22 deaths but more than four times the number of cases and more than four times the population.
Allen County leads the region with 60 deaths to date, but a smaller per-capita death rate of only 1.6 per 10,000.
Cases counts locally continue to inch up, too. Noble County rose another three cases to 147 total, while LaGrange County increased to 48. DeKalb County was unchanged at 25 and Steuben County went down one — due to a patient being reclassified to their correct county of residence — to 66 as of Friday’s report.
Statewide, Indiana logged 602 new cases as of Friday’s report, which was closer to the average earlier this month before a recent four-day lull. Deaths were also higher than recent, with 42 new deaths recorded.
In total, 26,655 people have tested positive since March 6 and the state has lost 1,550 residents to COVID-19.
