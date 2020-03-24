Attorney General Curtis Hill said Tuesday that Hoosiers should exercise caution when considering making charitable donations during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Hill also offered advice for travelers and renters related to the health crisis.
“Hoosiers, by their very nature and values, tend to be a generous people eager to help their neighbors in times of crisis,” Hill said. “Unfortunately, unscrupulous scammers attempt to take advantage of such good-heartedness. These con artists aim to trick unsuspecting donors out of their hard-earned money by posing as legitimate charities.”
To avoid falling victim to deceptive schemes, Attorney General Hill said, Hoosiers should follow these tips:
• Carefully scrutinize requests from organizations seeking donations purporting to be for charity.
• Don’t let names that sound like well-known charities confuse you or trick you into immediate donation. Beware of callers who claim to be endorsed by the state.
• If reached by phone, do not agree to donate money without further research into the organization. Don’t be pressured to make a donation over the phone.
• Research each organization or cause to which you might wish to donate.
• Do not share personal information or financial information in response to unsolicited emails, texts or phone calls.
• Be sure to ask how much of your donation will go directly to the program you want to help.
• If you are making a donation, make it by check or credit card rather than cash.
• Don’t assume solicitations on social media or crowdfunding sites are legitimate — or that hyperlinks are accurate — even in posts shared or liked by your friends. Contact your friends offline and request information about links they share.
• Go to a charity’s verified website and consider donating directly through the website. Legitimate donation websites should begin with “https” rather than just “http.”
People can look up a charity’s report and ratings on these websites: Give.org, GuideStar.org, CharityWatch.org and CharityNavigator.org.
Hoosiers can online to report charity scams to the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Indiana Attorney General. For additional information regarding the office’s Consumer Protection Division, people can call (800) 382-5516.
Rights for travelers
Attorney General Curtis Hill today said if Hoosiers are unsure about following through with travel plans or are wondering what to do if a flight is impacted by the coronavirus, pandemic, it is important to know their rights.
Airlines have slashed hundreds of flights since the public health crisis emerged, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says crowded travel settings such as airports may increase chances of getting the coronavirus.
“The coronavirus outbreak has upended every aspect of our lives and has understandably caused consumers to hesitate before continuing with their air travel plans,” Hill said.
Hill said travelers should be aware of the following before making any changes to their plans:
• If an airline has canceled a flight, a passenger is entitled to a refund from the airline regardless of whether they will be booking a new flight.
• A passenger is entitled to a refund if an airline makes a significant schedule change and/or significantly delays a flight and the passenger chooses not to travel.
• A passenger is entitled to a refund if he or she paid a fee for an optional service but was unable to use the service due to a flight cancellation, delay, schedule change or situation where the passenger was involuntarily denied boarding.
• When a flight is not canceled but a passenger chooses not to board, a passenger who purchased a fully refundable ticket is generally entitled to a refund when her or she does not use the purchased ticket to complete their travel.
• When a flight is not canceled but a passenger chooses not to board, a passenger who purchased a non-refundable ticket is generally not entitled to a refund unless the airline makes a promise to provide a refund.
• When a flight is canceled, a passenger who incurs incidental expenses such as a rental car, hotel room or meal due to a significantly delayed or canceled flight is not entitled to a refund for the incidental expenses.
• If a passenger purchased a ticket through an online travel agency or other agent, the passenger should contact the travel agent directly to obtain a refund before contacting the airline.
• If you do not receive a refund from an airline, travel agency or other entity to which you believe you are entitled, you may file a complaint with the office’s Consumer Protection Division at indianaattorneygeneral.secure.force.com/ConsumerComplaintForm.
Rights for renters
With the coronavirus pandemic forcing thousands of Hoosiers into financial hardships, Attorney Hill is asking consumers to file complaints with the Office of the Attorney General should eviction or foreclosure proceedings initiate or continue during this public health crisis.
Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order Thursday that prohibits the initiation or continuation of eviction or foreclosure proceedings until Indiana’s public health emergency is terminated. However, the order does not relieve individuals from having to pay their mortgages or rent during this time.
Hill encouraged Hoosiers who are unlawfully subjected to these proceedings during the ongoing public health emergency to file a complaint with his office’s Consumer Protection Division.
“The coronavirus pandemic has left thousands of Hoosiers temporarily unemployed and facing financial distress,” Hill said. “It’s important for Hoosier renters and homeowners to be aware of their rights during these difficult times. If you are unlawfully subjected to eviction or foreclosure proceedings during this public health emergency, contact my office. We may be able to help you.
“If you have issues paying your mortgage or are already in foreclosure proceedings, the office may be able to assist you. The office also has the ability to assist tenants with certain issues such as misrepresentations about a property’s condition and failures to provide specific disclosures.”
To file a consumer complaint online, visit indianaattorneygeneral.secure.force.com/ConsumerComplaintForm. People with questions may call (800) 382-5516 or (317) 232-6330.
For a summary of your rights as a tenant, people may view a handbook from Indiana Legal Services Inc. at indianalegalservices.org/inrentinghandbook.
For up-to-date information about the coronavirus pandemic, people can visit the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/coronavirus or may also call the department 24/7 at (877) 826-0011.e
