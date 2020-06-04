CROOKED LAKE — There might not be much activity at the Steuben County 4-H Fairgrounds these days, but a bit of the COVID-19-induced void is being taken up by private pig shows.
Starting last weekend, pig shows organized by family affiliated with Blonde Family Feeds, Litchfield, Michigan, have been organized. Another show will be on Saturday.
“They had a first-class show out there,” said Frank Charlton, Steuben County parks superintendent.
The shows, which are scheduled to continue the next three weekends, are by invitation only, mainly to keep sizes manageable and meet crowd limits set by Indiana’s COVID-19 pandemic order, said Alyssa Blonde, organizer.
“Our biggest challenge, of course, is social distancing in the ring,” said Blonde, who is a member of the Burlingame family in Steuben County and is a Steuben County 4-H alumna. “COVID has caused more challenges.”
Because of COVID-19 and the state’s limits on crowd sizes, Blonde said no spectators are being allowed. The shows are open to competitors aged 8-21. Because of COVID-19, there aren’t any classifications for younger folks, or pee-wee division.
“The past few weeks and this weekend as well, we’re keeping it to immediate family of those showing,” Blonde said.
There were 126 pigs shown last weekend. The group is affiliated with the Michigan Swine Youth Challenge but the shows are not sanctioned. People from Indiana, Ohio and Michigan participate.
Much care is being given to sanitation of the show equipment and the portable restrooms brought in for the event, Blonde said. People show off of their trailers — hence the name, a “show and go” event — thereby not using any barn facilities at the fairgrounds. There are no food concessions due to COVID-19, and people need to carry out anything they bring with them.
“There was no mess, anything,” Charlton said about the post-show condition of the fairgrounds. The show took place west of the horse barn, near the pulling field. During the two-day shows, no overnight camping is allowed.
“It worked out great for us,” Blonde told the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday. “If there’s anything else you want us to do just let us know. We really appreciate everything you’ve done for us.”
Commissioners approved additional shows at a cost of $125 apiece to use the facilities.
“You can go hog wild out there,” quipped Commissioner Jim Crowl.
The next shows are Saturday and June 13-14 and June 20-21.
There’s not going to be much activity at the fairgrounds this summer due to cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s Steuben County 4-H Fair is moving to a virtual format because of the pandemic.
