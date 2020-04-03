The news delivered by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday closing schools for the remainder of the school year sent shockwaves of emotions through teachers, students, parents and administrators.
For high school seniors the news ended their high school days without closure.
“I never thought I wouldn’t get to see my last days of high school so soon,” Mariah Roler, a DeKalb High School senior wrote on Facebook. “Today was gown pick up day, guess what we don’t get to do today? Pick up our gowns that we have worked 13 hard years for. If I knew I’d have my last prom, last time being in that ag room and last time seeing my friends my junior year and first semester of my senior year, I would have taken it more seriously.”
The class of 2020 was born shortly before 9/11 and they endured the stock market crash in the early 2000s during elementary school. During their middle school years they lived through the Boston Marathon bombing and in their high school years they have dealt with the threat of mass school shootings.
“The class of 2020 are some strong people,” Roler said.
Parents of seniors in high school have turned to Facebook to share their disappointment for their sons or daughters and the class of 2020.
“It’s depressing for seniors and their parents,” said Heather Hall. “We look forward to their senior moments as much as they do.”
Lori Phillips, a mother of a senior, said her heart is breaking.
“My son is a senior he loves his unified track team he can’t finish his senior year out with the track team,” Phillips said.
At the other end of the spectrum Brittany Green replied that she was sad because her daughter couldn’t finish her kindergarten year.
“Then again, I’m glad because I know they are only doing what is best for her, and they have made the safest choice,” Green said.
The governor’s order also left many unanswered questions and feelings for teachers and administration. Teachers and administrators are currently working out learning plans beneficial for students to bring this year to a close.
“As a fortunate member of the teacher club, it was the sucker punch I was waiting to land,” said Steph Montgomery, a 26-year teaching veteran. “So when you ask how I’m feeling, just plain sad. There are no fancy words, just sad. I miss my family. My colleagues are so much more than co-workers to me. They are my brothers and sisters, and being away from the collaboration, the laughter, the love and even the disagreements leaves me a little lost right now.”
With many questions still left unanswered as no one knows when the stay-at-home order will be lifted or things will return back to a semblance of normalcy, students, staff, administrators and parents are just working to get through this difficult time.
The biggest question left to be answered for seniors is whether or not they will be able to enjoy one last day with their fellow classmates as they receive their diploma bringing some closure to this portion of their lives.
Candy Miller suggested that communities come together after all of this is over to give seniors a prom and graduation ceremony. She suggested maybe a track and field type day or week.
“I know it will never make up for what they’ve lost, but it’s something,” she said.
