ANGOLA — Trine University plans to resume normal campus operations in August, university President Earl D. Brooks II, announced Tuesday.
In email messages to students, parents, faculty and staff, Brooks said this will mean fully seated classes, full resumption of student activities and welcoming back fans and family to athletic events.
"We intend to return to the Trine University that existed before the pandemic," he said.
COVID-19 positivity rates have remained near or below 1% on the Trine campus throughout the spring semester. Currently the university has a 0.8% positivity rate, with more than 6,000 tests conducted since students returned in mid-January. There have been a total of 53 positive cases with 49 considered recovered.
Brooks said university decisions will continue to be informed by local, state and federal guidelines.
"We will be prepared to make any modifications required to ensure the safety of the entire campus community," he said. "However, with the success and distribution of vaccines, the continued lowering of infection rates throughout Indiana and the dedication of Trine students and staff, we are fully comfortable that we can now plan for the best and adjust if we must."
As the university prepares to enter the second half of the spring semester, Brooks praised the Trine community for its efforts and encouraged students and staff to keep their guard up.
"We know we must remain vigilant through the end of this school year and continue to follow all required health and safety protocols," he said, "but clearly, we see light at the end of what has been a very long tunnel."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.