FREMONT — A Fremont Community Schools employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
Fremont Community Schools Superintendent William Stitt confirmed that the positive diagnosis was received Thursday but could not reveal the name because of federal law.
According to Facebook posts from a person who had close contact with him recently, Fremont Middle School Principal Greg Mohler is in intensive care at a Fort Wayne Hospital.
In response to the diagnosis, Fremont Community Schools provided information to Steuben County Health Department, said Stitt. Today, the health department issued a letter to Fremont parents and staff. The letter is posted on the school district's Facebook page.
The letter says the health department received information today about "a COVID-19 positive patient ... currently in an Allen County hospital." It is signed by the Steuben County Commissioners and Steuben County Health Officer Dr. Ted J. Crisman.
Stitt said from the moment he wasn't feeling well "that employee was trying to distance himself from contact with other employees and students."
Monday, March 16 was the last day at school for Fremont students, who are currently on an extended spring break. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of coronavirus develop two to 14 days after exposure.
"The potential risk of exposure for faculty, staff and families in the Fremont Community Schools is low," said Steuben County Chief Environmental Health Specialist Alicia van Ee. "We highly recommend that individuals follow Governor Holcomb’s executive orders including staying at home and Indiana State Department of Health guidelines for safety precautions like washing hands, monitoring temperature and calling your healthcare provider or hotline if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms."
The health department encourages all Fremont faculty and families to stay at home; monitor for fever, cough or shortness of breath; maintain a 6-foot distance from others; and wash hands frequently.
"We understand how startling this situation is for all the faculty and families in the Fremont area," says the letter from the health department. Along with networking with Stitt, the health department has been in touch with the ISDH epidemiologist.
Because the positive test occurred in Allen County, there was no direct report to local authorities.
Mohler is among several northeastern Indiana school employees that have tested positive for coronavirus. A DeKalb Central United School District staff member tested positive on Tuesday and Friday it was confirmed a staff member at West Noble School Corporation is hospitalized with coronavirus.
For information about coronavirus, call the health department during business hours at 668-1000, ext. 1500. Cameron Memorial Community Hospital's COVID-19 Resource Screening Line is at 667-5555 and is available 24 hours a day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.