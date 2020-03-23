KENDALLVILLE — Starting Tuesday, Kendallville is restricting access to city offices by the public, but city employees will continue to report to work to provide services during the state’s two-week stay-at-home order.
Here’s how to access different departments if you need to:
• Mayor’s office — Please call 347-0352.
• Police Department — Emergencies, dial 911; Non-emergencies, please call 347-0654; in-person visit, please ring the buzzer to the left of the City Hall entrance door to speak to a dispatcher.
• Engineering/Building/Planning Dept. — please call 347-2152. Permits can be applied for by emailing plans to: building@kendallville-in.org. Plans need to include: dimensioned site plan and floor plan. When application is approved, payment can be mailed to: Building Department, 234 S. Main St., Kendallville, IN 46755, or electronically submitted to the Clerk/Treasurer’s Office
Phone messages will be returned as quickly as possible. Inspections will be handled case by case with proper social separation.
• Clerk’s office — please call 347-2452. For utility payments, deliver to City Hall drop box near Clerk’s Office entrance (cash,check, or money order) or drive-through at either Campbell & Fetter Kendallville location (exact payment amount required) or paygov.us (there is a fee to use a credit card) or send a payment through online banking with your financial institution.
Please call for any billing questions, to turn water on or off, finals for utility bills, to set up or discontinue service or questions on permits or fines.
• Park department office — please call 347-1064. Please call for questions regarding the park and/or outdoor recreation complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.