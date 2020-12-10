INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to preserve hospital capacity and reduce transmission of COVID-19, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced new restrictions on hospital procedures and social gathering sizes on Wednesday.
Both new measures will be in effect until Jan. 3 and could be extended.
Indiana is still seeing near-record high cases of COVID-19 and, although hospitalizations have come down slightly off all-time highs, they’re still above 3,200 patients total and putting strain on the facilities and medical staff.
On Wednesday, Holcomb announced three adjustments to his county-based restrictions executive order.
First, Holcomb is ordering that health care systems postpone or cancel all non-emergency procedures in an effort to preserve bed space at state hospitals.
“We’re trying to project what high tide looks like and avoid it,” Holcomb said. “All this is in a single attempt to try to bring down that crest and slow the spread.”
Hospitals have, to some extent, already been reducing non-emergent patients and procedures amid the sharply rising hospitalization numbers over October and November, but Holcomb’s order now makes it a mandate to push off those procedures to preserve resources.
This is the second time that hospitals have been asked to cancel procedures, as a similar measure was in place in the spring when it was put in effect to help preserve personal protective equipment, which was in high demand and short supply at the time.
Holcomb noted he did not make the decision to push pause on procedures again — aside from being a burden to patient who want those procedures those types of elective surgeries and procedures are money-makers for health care providers that have been disrupted by the pandemic — but that it was necessary at this time.
In a second measure, Holcomb also put hard caps on social gatherings to the limits listed in his executive order.
In the original order signed in mid-November, Holcomb limited gathering sizes to 25 people for counties rated red for very high spread of COVID-19, 50 for counties in orange, 100 for counties in yellow and 250 for counties in blue.
Gatherings that were larger than those figures could contact the health department and file a proposed safety plan and, if the health officer approved, could sign off and allow for larger groups.
On Wednesday, Holcomb announced that the 25/50/100/250 caps would be hard maximums for social gatherings and banned health departments from allowing larger gatherings.
“We just know when you’re balancing the spread and you’re balancing a large number of people coming together and that’s where you see this exponential rate, literally as we see it, spin out of control,” Holcomb said.
Third, Holcomb tweaked rules for extracurricular activities for K-12 schools as well as collegiate and professional sporting events.
K-12 extracurricular events may continue to but are limited to only participants, support personnel, parents/guardians and their minor children when a county is in red rating. Counties rated blue, yellow and orange can have up to 25% capacity, but only after consultation and approval with the health department.
College and professional sports also should be restricted to the same participants only rules as K-12 schools, but likely can work with the health department on a safety plan for up to 25% capacity regardless of color code.
After announcing the changes to state restrictions, Holcomb also detailed his own personal Top 10 list of things everyday Hoosiers can do to help get the state through the next few months until widespread vaccination can help control the pandemic.
Indiana is expecting its first batch of vaccines by as soon as the end of next week, with those first doses going to front-line health care workers. More vaccines will arrive throughout winter, but distribution to the general population isn’t expected into well into 2021.
Holcomb’s Top 10 list included:
1) Limit size of gatherings
2) Limit procedures at health care providers
3) Wear a mask when indoors and when social distancing can’t maintained
4) Physical distance by keeping 6 feet apart from other people
5) Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer
6) Get tested if you develop symptoms or are a close contact exposure of someone know to be positive for the virus
7) Stay home and isolate if you contract COVID-19 to prevent spread to other people
8) Employers, talk to employees about how the activities they engage in outside the workplace can affect them and their coworkers
9) Give blood and help support local food pantries
10) Stay informed about vaccine distribution
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.