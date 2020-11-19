INDIANAPOLIS — Local nursing homes are still seeing new cases of COVID-19 in their facilities and new deaths as record-high levels of coronavirus in the community continue making inroads into vulnerable populations.
In the week between Nov. 4 and Nov. 11, local nursing homes in the four-county area reported at least 30 new resident cases, at least 12 staff cases and at least three deaths.
Those numbers are a minimum because the state suppresses counts that are less than five, so some facilities that are reporting fewer than five cases or deaths may have had anywhere between one and four instances captured in that figure.
Nursing homes statewide continue to suffer some of the most severe impacts from the recent surge in COVID-19 activity, as the virus can chain quickly in congregate living settings and is particularly dangerous to the generally older residents who may be in poorer health compared to the wider population.
The long-term care statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health also run a week in lag, so this week's figures represent the situation a from more than a week ago.
In the Nov. 4-11 time frame, at least six facilities reported new resident cases, including two that added bigger totals indicating a large outbreak at their facility.
Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange is one of those facilities, which reported 11 resident cases since Nov. 4. Previously the nursing home had had only two cases all-time in October, but had six cases reported Nov. 4, one on Nov. 5 and four more on Nov. 11.
Death numbers from Miller's were previously listed as fewer than five and remain there, although the state dashboard does indicate there were fewer than five new deaths in the period, although it's unclear exactly how many. Staff cases remained unchanged from the previous week.
The other nursing home showing a new major outbreak is Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, which reported 13 new cases all on Nov. 11. Previously, the nursing home had only one resident case back recorded in May.
As that was the last day of the reporting period and nursing homes typically identify additional cases on further testing following an initial discovery, it's possible even more cases have occurred since.
Betz appears to have identified staff cases before the resident cases were discovered, with seven staff members who tested positive from Nov. 3-7.
The facility reported fewer than five new deaths after previously having zero all-time.
Other outbreaks that started earlier this month are also continuing.
Hickory Creek in Kendallville had four additional resident cases identified in the reporting period and fewer than five new deaths.
Auburn Village in Auburn, which had more than two dozen resident cases as of last week, recorded four more resident cases and two more staff cases. The facility also had at least two new deaths as its count went from fewer than five to now six all time.
Avalon Village in Ligonier had no new resident cases, but identified four more positive staff members.
Two other facilities that have had large outbreak previously also logged a few new cases.
Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, which went through a major outbreak in the spring, reported two new resident cases and one new staff case; while The Laurels of DeKalb, which had a serious outbreak in late summer, also saw one new resident case and one new staff case.
In total, the state saw 1,135 new nursing home resident cases from Nov. 11-14, and increase of nearly 10% of its all-time total, as well as 128 new resident deaths.
In total, 2,701 residents from nursing homes have died of COVID-19, which accounts for 56% of all deaths in Indiana.
Coronavirus has proven especially deadly to long-term care residents, with 2,701 deaths on 12,820 known cases, a known-case death rate of 21%.
Indiana is averaging around 150 new cases per day from nursing homes as well as 20 deaths per day, both significant increases compared to earlier this fall. On Sept. 1, the hundreds of nursing home facilities in the state were averaging just 24 cases per day and three deaths.
