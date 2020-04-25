FREMONT — As students and parents learn to adapt to school being online or in worksheet packets, e-learning and remote learning become the new normal.
E-learning for some families is taking place with parents at home due to COVID-19, but for others its taking place with parents that are essential workers, therefore they aren't home during the day.
For families in the Fremont and Prairie Heights districts, e-learning and remote learning were completely new, as neither school was set up for it prior to the pandemic and the governor's order closing the buildings.
Students at Hamilton and the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County had experienced e-learning days for weather cancellations, but still nobody expected to finish the 2019-20 school year online.
Danielle Beer has children in the Prairie Heights district and said the program, while new and still with a few kinks to work out, is something they will all figure out.
"I hope we get to utilize this in the future for weather inclement days," she said. "I'm blessed enough to be a stay at home mom but it is a change in our routine, especially for my 3-year-old. The hardest part for us is to get school work in with him wanting the attention."
She said she is grateful to the teachers being willing to answer questions as everyone navigates this new experience.
With two high school students that each learn differently and an elementary student, Monica Messer said she is thankful for the educators that scrambled to put the learning system together in such a short period of time.
"it's not perfect but the desire to make sure all kids are being reached and taken care of is perfect," Messer said.
Her children also attend Prairie Heights.
"School work is getting done, but the heart and emotional health is wearing thin," Messer said.
As an essential employee, Messer said she is working some at home and some in the office.
"I have the youngest work along side me and it's kind of like trying to do laundry and dishes with a two year old, but we get work done for the day in about three hours," she said. "We take a lot of breaks, there is off-topic talking, we don't rush."
Karen Dennis is home with her three children that attend Fremont Community Schools with two doing elementary e-learning and one middle schooler, and said it can be a challenge.
"My middle schooler is pretty independent," she said. "The struggle comes with my two elementary kiddos."
Most of her time, she said, is taken up helping her second grader as she has to teach him his math lessons and do reading with him.
Her kindergartner's teacher has begun doing video lessons, which she said has been helpful because he will grab his book and follow along with the lesson.
"My kids are lucky because I have a background in education and I know how to teach them," she said. "Most families don't have that background knowledge."
E-Learning, said Dennis, was never meant to be used this long, but with the current state of the country she feels adjusting is going well overall.
Melissa Zeeb has 10 students daily in her house doing e-learning. Three are doing preschool, two kindergartners, a second grader and three fourth graders as well as a middle school student. She is part of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County.
"I have found the most successful approach is with the teachers that are actively teaching three days a week with Google Classroom," she said. "The teachers create a group, have the students mute themselves and then actually teach a lesson."
She said it can be difficult to help each child as they are all working on different things and in different ways.
"All the teachers I've interacted with at Ryan Park Elementary are very quick to respond when help is needed," she said.
Students in all four county schools will be doing e-learning or remote learning packets until the end of the school year.
