INDIANAPOLIS — Noble County reported a new COVID-19 death on Sunday, as statewide cases dropped below 1,000 for the first time since early October.
The case count came on an unusually low number of tests, but positivity was still below 5% on the day even with the reduced testing.
Locally, Noble County recorded one new death, one of 43 total across Sunday and Monday
The 75th death all-time in Noble County occurred on Feb. 8 and was a person 80 years old or older, according to demographic information from the state.
To date, three people in their 50s have died in Noble County along with seven people in their 60s, 17 people in their 70s and 48 at 80 or older.
It’s the first death in Noble County in February, with the last occurring on Jan. 31. Deaths in the four-county area have dropped significantly since early January as COVID-19 activity has dropped and vaccines have gone out to the most vulnerable populations in the state.
Cases counts have continued to drop, with Sunday and Monday’s total running below last week. Cases were slightly lower last week as the state has continued to see improvement.
The state logged 1,218 cases on Sunday and just 777 new cases on Monday. It’s the first time that cases have dropped below 1,000 in a single day since Oct. 6.
Sunday’s total came on slightly more than 40,000 total tests, resulting in a positivity rate of 2.99%, which was the third time in four days that positivity was below 3%. On Monday, testing was low at at just over 16,000 tests, but that was still good enough for a positivity rate of 4.83%.
The benchmark for positivity is a percentage below 5%, which the state has been hitting consistently in recent days. Positivity returns have been below 5% for 11 of the last 13 days.
Statewide hospitalizations have fallen to 1,066 total patients statewide, which is also the lowest since Oct. 4.
The hospital census is running slightly higher than what was typical throughout summer 2020, when total patients in case generally ranged between 600-900 from June through October.Total hospitalizations in northeast Indiana have fallen to 101 total patients, which is within the normal range the region experienced during 2020. Hospitalizations had ticked up above 100 during localized surges in the region following Memorial Day and Fourth of July, but had fallen lower in August before surging against in October through the end of the year.
Case counts in northeast Indiana continue to run low, with small increases locally.
DeKalb County added 23 cases over the two-day period followed by Noble County with 22 cases, Steuben County with 11 and LaGrange County with five cases.
