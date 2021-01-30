INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana closed out the week by hitting a benchmark it hasn’t accomplished in more than three months.
The state dipped just below 5% positivity on Saturday, closing out another week of low cases and dropping daily death numbers as Indiana has seen steady improvement.
The state logged 2,334 cases on Saturday, about 700 lower than the same day last week as Indiana’s case counts have been running below last week as the state continues to see a downward trend.
Saturday’s cases came on just over 47,000 tests, resulting in a one-day positivity rate of 4.94%, just below the recommended benchmark of 5% positivity.
It’s the first time positivity has dipped that low since Oct. 4 before COVID-19 started surging across the state. By the first week of November positivity was consistently running above 10% and had even peaked over 15% on some days.
But rates have been in steady decline since, dropping below 10% for the last 20 days and sitting below 7% on 10 of the last 11 days.
Positivity had been consistently running below 5% throughout most of September before the surge set in in October and through the end of 2020.
The state recorded 43 deaths on Saturday, below the monthly average of 56 deaths per day. Indiana has seen a notable drop in deaths from 79 deaths per day in December, although the rate is still above the 45-per-day average in November.
There were no deaths reported on Saturday in the four-county area, the fourth-straight day without a new death reported in the region.
Statewide hospitalizations continue to drop, with the hospital census falling to 1,648 total patients across the state. That’s more than 50% down since the peak of more than 3,400 patients as of Nov. 30. Hospitalizations have been down even more, dropping 71% from its peak on Dec. 1.
Locally, case counts continue to run low across the four-county area.
LaGrange County was up 17 cases, DeKalb County added 13, Noble County was up 10 and Steuben County added seven cases.
Since last Saturday, DeKalb County added 110 cases, Noble County added 90 cases, LaGrange County added 52 and Steuben County was up 46 cases.
Those weekly numbers should help counties push down their weekly per-capita case rates, which will benefit the counties in next week’s county ratings. All four counties are in orange this week, but dropping case counts and improving positivity rates mean local counties could potentially drop to yellow as soon as next week.
