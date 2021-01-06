ALBION — The spread of the coronavirus at the Noble County Jail has caused Sheriff Max Weber to limit the intake of new prisoners “unless it is for a major felony,” according to a memo Weber wrote dated Dec. 31.
In an interview Dec. 29, Weber said there 12 inmates with COVID-19, with three being symptomatic.
In the Dec. 31 memo, Weber said the number had grown to 23 inmates who have tested positive for the virus with five showing symptoms.
Weber has ordered that the co-pay normally levied for a doctor or nurse visit be waived for the coronavirus situation. He said the inmates who are symptomatic are at worse suffering from a mild fever and chills.
Four staff members have also tested positive for the virus, Weber said.
The Noble County Jail has approximately 140 inmates, with approximately 20 staff members, including kitchen help.
On Monday, Weber said the situation was in hand, with all of the coronavirus-positive inmates segregated into one cell block.
“We have contained it to that one area,” Weber said. “We wanted to curtail it before it got any worse.”
To keep it from getting worse, Weber’s memo outlined to law enforcement agencies and officers of the court the steps the jail was taking. The memo stated new restrictions would be in place for until Jan. 14, with Weber, Jail Commander Lt. Terry Warren and the jail nurse — working with the Noble County Health Department — re-evaluating the situation at that time.
Included in those steps:
• The Noble County Jail is under quarantine and will not be accepting any prisoners unless it is for a major level felony crime involving death, serious bodily injury or crimes involving weapons. No warrants will be accepted at this time.
• If an arrest is made of misdemeanors or Level 6 felonies, we request the officer long form the charges on the individuals.
• All prisoners will be subject to quarantine and isolation, with some prisoners being screened on a case-by-case basis.
• All offenders will be screened due to potential or possible medical conditions which might make them more susceptible to contracting the virus...
• There will be no face-to-face contact between inmates and members of the general public.
• Request all attorney meetings, police and/or official interviews, or visitation of inmates for other needs of the court to the Noble County Jail be conducted by video conferencing. No direct contact.
• Work release will be frozen and held at the current population level with no new work release being accepted into the facility until further notice.
The goal of the new restrictions is simple, according to Weber.
“I want to make sure everybody stays safe,” Weber said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.