INDIANAPOLIS — It took just two days after passing 2,000 COVID-19 cases to pass 3,000 cases as the rate of new coronavirus diagnoses continues to accelerate.
As Indiana's cases surge toward an expected peak somewhere between mid-April and mid-May, the state continues to set new record high marks for new cases on a daily basis.
After a slight level over the weekend, the number of new cases has been increasing at an increasingly quickening rate. As of Thursday's 10 a.m. update, the state reported 474 new cases, outpacing the record set the day before of 406.
In total, 3,039 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 6. As for deaths, 78 Hoosiers have died from the disease so far. Thursday's number were an increase of 13 deaths, slightly below a high mark set on Wednesday.
Locally, no new cases were recorded as of the 10 a.m. update. Noble County has three known cases, while LaGrange, DeKalb and Steuben counties each have two.
Every county in northeast Indiana has at least one confirmed case. Only eight of Indiana's 92 counties have not had at least one case yet.
This week, state health officials have repeatedly stated they expect the number of cases and deaths to continue to surge upward. Models of the potential virus impact suggest that transmission and infection may peak over the next couple week.
Earlier this week, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said the state likely won't know that it has hit the peak until days or weeks after it has occurred as it can look back on daily data.
State officials including Gov. Holcomb has also warned that even if Indiana starts seeing some short-term improvements, the state will act cautiously because lifting restrictions and social distancing guideline too aggressively could cause a relapse and restart greater transmission of the virus.
