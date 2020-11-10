ANGOLA — Steuben County recently banked more than $1 million in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
On Monday the county received about $1.05 million from the CARES Act’s payroll reimbursement fund.
The grant was announced during Tuesday’s meeting of the Steuben County Council.
“We filed a claim that spanned from March 1, 2020, through September 30, 2020, for Health and Safety payroll expense reimbursement,” said Kim Meyers, Steuben County Auditor. “That covers EMS, E-911, Health Department, Sheriff / Jail, etc.”
The money ended up going into the county general fund, which is controlled by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
During Tuesday’s meeting, members of the Council quipped that the funds should go to the council’s budget.
The grant closes out the money Steuben County was allowed to draw from CARES Act funds being held by the state. Prior to this announcement, the county had received $68,000 in a variety of reimbursements through the state.
The commissioners, in their Nov. 2 meeting, drafted a memo to department heads saying the funds had been exhausted in the original form of disbursement.
“This wasn’t the entire amount we claimed, it was the remaining funds that were allocated through the CARES Act for Steuben County,” Meyers said.
Claims made by the county in September and October were not reimbursed.
How the county will end up using the money is not known. It has yet to be appropriated by the County Council.
