INDIANAPOLIS — Why should young people, who are at low risk themselves of getting seriously ill or dying of COVID-19, get vaccinated?
Ask health officials and they’ll say it’s not just about protecting themselves from illness, but it’s a step toward reclaiming their pre-pandemic lifestyle and a way to protect their loved ones, both the very young and the very old.
Ask the Millennials and Gen Z’ers who are already getting the vaccine themselves and, well, they’ll tell you pretty much the same thing.
“We know so many people who are very thankful and excited to protect themselves and others. Few negative or undecided persons. The sooner we are all protected, the sooner get back to normal,” said Grace Caswell, an under-40 who works with the local St. Martin’s Healthcare organization. She was fully vaccinated earlier this year but her husband recently signed up for his first shot, too.
On Monday, Indiana opened vaccines to any Hoosier in their 30s and then, on Wednesday, anyone 16 years old and older became eligible for vaccines.
One question that’s popped up as younger and younger people have become eligible, however, is why should those people get vaccinated when they’re at little risk themselves?
Age has proven to be the biggest risk factor with COVID-19, as the elderly are far more susceptible to serious illness or death. Of Indiana’s 12,633 deaths, 92.5% of those have been Hoosiers 60 and older. Another 5% of deaths were those in their 50s and 1.6% have been people in their 40s.
Less than 1% of all deaths have been Hoosiers younger than 40. Hoosiers under 40 have accounted for 48.4% of the nearly 687,000 cases, however, making a known-case death rate of only 0.03% for those younger than 40.
So why get vaccinated for such small risk?
“It’s about protecting others,” Indiana Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said Wednesday.
Communal impacts of vaccinations are one of the main reasons why younger people should consider getting vaccinated, but it also has some benefits to the individual even if they’re not at serious risk of getting sick from the virus.
Weaver and Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box recently highlighted some of the top reasons why young people should take the shot:
Protecting against variants
This reasons is two-fold, both to protect young people from alternative strains of the virus but also to help prevent new strains of the virus from emerging in the first place.
“If you look at Michigan right now and their increased cases and hospitalizations, a large percentage of those individuals are in that 30-39 age group, so we are seeing younger people hospitalized with this,” Box said.
Michigan has been one of the top states for the B117 “U.K.” variant of the virus, which is more contagious than the original COVID-19 sequence and has also shown to result in a higher hospitalization rate, especially among the young.
Gaining immunity through vaccination also can help prevent new variants, as a person who can’t get infected stops the virus from replicating in them and possibly mutating.
“We know that the more infections we have the higher risk we have of more mutations occurring, and potentially getting a mutation that is actually worse or more concerning than the mutations we have now,” Box said.
Beyond that, while death is statistically unlikely at this age, COVID-19 can still cause someone to get seriously sick with high fever, muscle weakness, trouble breathing and other symptoms.
“Low risk doesn’t mean no risk,” Weaver reminded.
Protecting others
Getting vaccinated not only protects you, but it protects people around you who can’t get vaccinated.
It even helps protect those who have been vaccinated, but may still be at risk of infection even afterward.
As of right now people younger than 16 can’t get a vaccine, so they remain susceptible to the virus. There are also some people who can’t get the vaccine ever because of a medical condition.
Getting vaccinated also helps protect even the people who choose not to get the vaccine, because an immunized person won’t be able to spread it.
If enough people become immune in a population — estimates pin that number at 70% plus — it creates a herd immunity, which can shield even people who are immune to the disease from catching it, because so many other people around them are that the virus has no path to transmit to the vulnerable person.
“When you’re vaccinated, you’re protected, you can’t spread it to others or get it,” Weaver said.
But a young person getting vaccinated can also add an additional layer of protection to older people who have gotten vaccinated to help prevent “breakthrough cases,” or infections that happen even despite a person getting a vaccine.
Efficacy of the vaccines isn’t absolute, so there remains a small chance that a person can still get infected even after getting a shot. That breakthrough infection may occur because of a variant, or because the body didn’t mount an effective immune response, which may occur in older people who have generally weaker immune systems than the young.
The state has been informed of only about 200 of those breakthrough cases out of more than 1.1 million Hoosiers who have received shots, but they do happen.
Since older people are far more likely to get seriously ill or die from COVID-19, a young person who is immune and therefore unable to transmit the virus helps create another bubble to shield older family members, friends or coworkers.
“Our breakthrough cases we typically see oftentimes in our more elderly population whose immune system doesn’t work as well,” Box said. “So by the fact that younger people will get vaccinated, they will continue to improve the atmosphere and the environment around their loved ones, their grandma and their grandpa and parents and other people who might tend to be at higher risk of a breakthrough case.”
Getting your life back
And lastly, to the individual, getting a vaccine will allow younger people to resume their normal lifestyle more quickly.
“A lot of our young people kind of want their life back, right?” Box said. “They want to be able to go to concerts, to get together in the bars and feel confident they’re not going to get ill from this disease.”
Early in the pandemic, large outbreaks of cases were often traced back to college bars and clubs or large parties where one person was able to spread the virus quickly. Colleges have clamped down on such large gatherings during the pandemic, but that’s something that could change in the 2021-22 school year as the state is also devoting more than 60,000 doses of vaccines to campuses.
“Our goal is to provide at least the first dose of vaccine to students,” Weaver said.
Beyond getting out to large gatherings — and for those out of school and/or tired of that kind of social scene — one of the most immediate benefits is that vaccinated people no longer have to isolate at home if exposed to the virus.
“It also means you don’t have to quarantine, which I know has been very disruptive to all of our lives,” Weaver said.
What locals say
When asked, some local under-40s said they’re getting the vaccine as a way to keep others around them safe, especially K-12 students.
In a callout on the KPC News Facebook page, two local teachers said youngsters were a primary reason for them getting the shot.
“I teach indoor percussion and marching band at some area schools so I qualified as an educator. I wanted to since I am around so many kids at multiple schools,” said Bryson Stadtfeld, who helps out Garrett among other drummers.
Amber Ellert from Prairie Heights already had COVID-19 back in October, and although she wouldn’t classify her case as a severe one, she also wouldn’t say it was mild, either, calling it simply “not fun.”
Children can’t get the shot right now and Ellert said she’s not sure she would sign hers up right away anyway, so her getting vaccinated is a way to protect not only her young kids but also her older grandma.
“I do not want to get it again and am unsure I want to have my young children vaccinated right away. So, I thought I might protect them better by getting my shot. I am also looking forward to seeing my grandma. Today, I received my second dose,” she said.
Madalyn Sade-Bartl, clerk-treasurer for the town of Churubusco, works closely with the town’s police officers and water and wastewater employees, but wasn’t herself eligible to get a vaccine until now. She’s planning to take a trip to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to one of the Johnson & Johnson drive-through clinics to get her shot.
Even after that, however, she intends to keep up her mask and sanitation efforts, as she noticed an overall improvement in her family’s health due to it beyond simply protecting against COVID-19.
“I am excited to get it as I hope this will allow things to go (somewhat) back to normal. However, even after I am vaccinated, I will continue to wear a mask in public settings. This is the first winter everyone in my family stayed healthy (no colds, strep, flu, etc.) And I attribute it to wearing masks, social distancing, and cleaning/sanitizing everything we touch,” she said.
And Haley Lu signed up for and got her shot at the local Walgreens, saying she sees the vaccine as the quickest way for life to get back to normal.
“It is the best way to get back to events so I’m going to get fully vaccinated. I want to have full family gatherings again. Everyone in my family is either vaccinated or on the schedule to get their shot,” she said. “Many of my friends are ready to get it as well. I’m excited to see my sorority sisters again and hoping we get enough vaccinated to have Trine’s homecoming this year. I just really want to get back to normal.”
