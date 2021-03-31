INDIANAPOLIS — Starting today, anyone 16 years or older in Indiana can sign up to get a vaccine.
That’s full availability, as no vaccine has yet been approved for use in people under 16 years of age.
Today’s opening to the general public is the fulfillment of an announcement made by Gov. Eric Holcomb last week during an address in which he also noted that county-based restrictions would revert to local control on April 6 as well as the state’s mask mandate becoming a mask advisory on that same date.
Hoosiers can get signed up for vaccines at ourshot.in.gov or, for those who don’t have a computer or need help registering, they can call 211. Numerous libraries across the state are also helping people sign up, if they need assistance.
Today’s widened eligibility opens vaccines to Hoosiers in their 20s as well as teens, although those who are 16 and 17 are only able to get a Pfizer vaccine, since that’s the only one approved for use at that age group.
Hoosiers in their 30s got a two-day head start as the state opened eligibility to that group on Monday. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 79,000 people in their 30s — the youngest Generation X’ers and oldest Millennials — had registered for shots. That’s slightly under 10% of that age group in less than two days time.
Uptake of vaccines has been lower among younger age groups, as people who are younger are generally less at risk from serious symptoms or death from COVID-19.
Hoosiers 70 and older have signed up and received vaccines at more than 70%, while those in their 60s have topped 60% nearing 70%.
After that, uptake has fallen off. People in their 50s are closing in on 50% coverage while those in their 40s were only at about 30% as of last week, although they’ve been eligible for a shorter time.
People younger than 40 have accounted for only about 0.9% of the 12,632 deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana, but health officials are still encouraging those younger Hoosiers to get vaccinated.
Immunity of young people will be necessary to create herd immunity for the total population, an effect in which so many people are immune to a disease that it can’t effectively spread from person to person and thereby protecting even people who aren’t inoculated, including those who can’t be due to medical reasons or those who choose not to.
Vaccination among younger people is also important as a method to stop further infection and replication of the novel coronavirus, which could lead to new mutations and new strains of the disease entering the population.
Viruses reproduce rapidly and with every genetic copy comes the possibility of errors in that viral code. Some of those errors, or mutations, can give an advantage to the virus either making it more infectious or more dangerous or could allow it to bypass current immunity from vaccines.
COVID-19 already has presented a few known variants, although health officials believe that current vaccine formulas still offer strong protection against the current known strains. However, vaccination efforts are encouraged as a method to stop development of new strains.
Vaccines remain available at local clinics in Noble County at the Noble County Public Library in Albion; in DeKalb County at the Middaugh Hall at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds; in LaGrange County at the former Lima-Brighton Elementary School in Howe; and in Steuben County at the Steuben County Event Center.
Some local pharmacies are also giving vaccines and residents can sign up for those shots via the business websites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.