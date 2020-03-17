BUTLER — DeKalb Eastern Schools will provide “grab and go” meals for students starting March 30, the school corporation said Tuesday.
Meals will be available on Mondays and Thursdays at two school buildings, two churches and a community center.
The meals are part of a policy that will see all DeKalb Eastern school buildings closed starting Thursday at 5 p.m. and continuing until April 13 or further notice, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The school district is on a two-week spring break that began Monday and continues through March 27.
The school district issued these policies:
• Beginning Thursday at 5 p.m., DeKalb County Eastern Community School District will be locked down and all building entrances will be suspended until April 13, or until further notice. This also includes all activities, practices, and events.
• Beginning the week of March 30, and every week thereafter until the week of April 13, or until further notice, instructional e-learning will be in place Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays — Mondays and Fridays will be used as governor-issued waiver days (no student work will be assigned on waiver days).
• Also beginning the week of March 30, and every week thereafter until the week of April 13, or until further notice, grab and go meals will be available for pickup on Mondays and Thursdays at the following locations: Eastside Junior-Senior High School (west parking lot—Door No. 5 near soccer field) and Riverdale Elementary (east parking lot—Door No. 3 behind school), from 10:30-11 a.m. Additional locations for pickup will include Mount Pleasant Church (11 a.m. to noon), Coburn Corners Church (11:40 a.m. to noon), and Spencerville Community Club (12:10-12:30 p.m.).
• On March 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., medicines, computer devices, computer chargers, and any other necessary academic materials will be available for students or parents to pick up. Any requests past this date will be denied.
“Due to the evolving circumstances and frequent guidance from county and state health officials, please continue to check dekalbeastern.com for updated information,” the school district said.
