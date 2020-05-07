INDIANAPOLIS — Efforts to expand Indiana's testing capability appear to have paid off as the state has been consistently testing more than 4,000 people per day for COVID-19.
In Thursday's noon report from the Indiana State Department of Health, the state also saw a small lull in new cases after posting the second-highest number of new infections the day earlier.
Indiana recorded 633 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday's update, a dip back down to more average numbers recently after a high number at 837 new cases on Wednesday.
The 633 cases came on close to 4,300 tests processed, showing a slightly lower-than-average positive rate of about 15%. All-time, the state has generally had about 18% of all tests run come back positive.
The testing numbers were another good day as Indiana has shown increased and sustained testing capacity in the last week.
Since May began, Indiana has run an average of about 4,250 tests per day, with only one day that dropped below the 4,000 level. That's been a noticeable increase from even the last week of April, when the state was averaging 3,200 test per day.
Expect that number to continue increasing as well, as new testing sites come online. On Wednesday, the state opened the first 20 new sites at National Guard armories in the state, including one location in Angola. Those sites are being run by OptumServe and taking appointments from symptomatic patients as well as asymptomatic patients who have risk factors.
Yet to come are another 30 OptumServce testing sites that are supposed to open within the next week that will add even more statewide capacity.
Indiana has made continuing to increase testing capacity a priority as part of its "Back on Track" reopening plan. Health officials need to be able to quickly and accurately identify new cases as they arise and then, along with expanded contact tracing capacity at the state level, make contact with any close contacts an infected person might have had and have them test and/or self-quarantine.
Those measures combined are Indiana's primary method to try to control new transmission even as Hoosiers return to work and public places.
The state logged 31 new deaths on Thursday, taking the total death count just shy of 1,300.
Locally, only a few new cases were registered. Steuben County registered two new cases to go to 61 overall, while Noble County added one to 124. LaGrange and DeKalb counties were unchanged at 36 and 23, respectively.
No new deaths were reported locally. Noble County holds at 14, LaGrange at two and Steuben and DeKalb each at one.
Numbers may show a spike in coming days from some major testing drives locally.
Miller Poultry in Orland tested most of its workforce over the weekend, returning 136 positive cases that likely haven't been reflected in the state report yet due to small increased on area counties.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff also said a nursing home battling an outbreak tested numerous patients recently, so that may result in a surge in cases in that county. Noble County had a single-day jump of 36 cases earlier this week on return from testing at the other nursing home with an outbreak.
