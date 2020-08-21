INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s unemployment rate continued its sharp decrease back toward normalcy in July, shaving more than three percentage points to 7.8%.
That’s still about double the rate prior to the onset of COVID-19.
The unemployment rate for July 2020 is still more than twice where it was in July 2019, but the Hoosier state continues to see rapid improvement after joblessness rocketed amid the state’s COVID-19 shutdown earlier this spring.
According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics monthly employment figures released Friday, Indiana’s unemployment rate improved from 11.1% in June to 7.8% in July, a decrease of 3.3 percentage points.
Indiana didn’t see the biggest decrease and doesn’t have the lowest jobless rate in the Midwest, but the state continues to see marked improvements month to month.
Indiana’s jobless rate was 17.5% in April before dropping to 12.3% in May and to 11.1% in June.
The state’s rate is notably lower than the U.S. unemployment rate, which sits at 10.2% overall, down only 0.9 percentage points.
Indiana is ahead of regional neighbors Illinois (11.3%), Ohio (8.9%) and Michigan (8.7%), but trailing Minnesota (7.7%), Wisconsin (7%) and Kentucky (5.7%).
Indiana’s month-to-month decrease was second-largest in the region, but well behind the big drop in Michigan of 6.2 percentage points month-to-month. Illinois’s rate dropped 3.2 point, Ohio was 2.1 points, Wisconsin decreased 1.6 point and Minnesota was down 0.9 points.
Kentucky actually saw unemployment increase in July, up 1.3 points.
Indiana still has work to do to get back to pre-COVID employment levels. The unemployment rate for the state was a mere 3.2% in July 2019, best in the region.
Many local employers were stating that finding qualified workers to fill open jobs was the biggest problem in northeast Indiana during the good times.
When the COVID-19 lockdown hit at the end of March, manfuacturers in Noble and LaGrange counties were particularly hard hit, accounting for most of the job losses and layoffs in the two counties.
But manufacturers were allowed to reopen in the very first step of Indiana’s reopening plan, allowing many of those firms to get back to operations at some level.
While some jobs have not come back and staffing has not totally rebounded, the job market has shown improvement locally post-shutdown.
County-level unemployment numbers and more detailed labor force estimates will be released to the public on Monday.
