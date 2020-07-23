INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb doesn’t have the authority to unilaterally impose criminal penalties for people who don’t abide an upcoming statewide mask mandate, Indiana’s attorney general said in an advisory opinion issued Wednesday night.
Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill’s legal opinion states he believes the Indiana General Assembly would need to be called into special session and its members would have to authorize criminal penalties.
The opinion came later in the evening after Holcomb on Wednesday announced he would be signing an executive order requiring Hoosiers to wear masks in public places in an effort to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.
Holcomb briefly mentioned that people failing to mask up could face up to a Class B misdemeanor, although did not elaborate and told Hoosiers the “mask police” wouldn’t be out patrolling streets looking to write up mask citations.
As of 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Holcomb’s executive order had not been published, so it’s not known what legal basis the order might cite to justify enforcement of the order.
Hill has clashed with Holcomb over issues in the past and the governor publicly stated he did not believe Hill should continue serving in office following groping allegations made against Hill that, while never criminally charged, were determined to be credible by state attorney discipline officers.
Hill lost his re-election bid for attorney general, with state Republicans opting to nominate former U.S. Representative Todd Rokita as their AG candidate in November.
“But by this point in the pandemic — more than four months since the emergency declaration — it’s time to show some deference to the branch of government actually charged by our state constitution with the responsibility for enacting laws,” Hill said in a release outlining his opinion.
Hill’s opinion, while supportive of mask use as an effective preventative measure for COVID-19, was in response to questions from state lawmakers about whether criminal penalties could be imposed to enforce the mandate.
“Scientists tell us that wearing face masks is an effective means of helping prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19,” Attorney General Hill said. “The wisdom of wearing masks — or of laws requiring such measures — is not the issue here. Rather, the issue is whether we are following the proper and constitutional processes for enacting laws and whether we are respecting the distinct roles of each branch of state government.”
Before a certain conduct is determined to be subject to criminal penalty, it should receive considerable debate by the legislative body that represents the people of the state, Hill said.
“The governor has taken conduct that has not been specifically criminalized by the General Assembly and declared that a violation of his executive order under EMDL is a Class B misdemeanor. The General Assembly did not clearly delegate this authority to the governor. Even if the authority was clearly delegated, it is questionable whether the General Assembly could grant such broad authority without clear guidelines provided to the governor,” Hill wrote in the conclusion of his opinion.
Democratic candidate for attorney general Jonathan Weinzapfel also issued a release following Hill Wednesday, supporting Holcomb and stating the governor does have the authority to impose penalties during the public health emergency.
Weinzapfel chalked up Hill’s response to political disagreements with the administration.
Weinzapfel did not issue a more detailed opinion or cite legal basis for his argument.
“As Indiana’s next Attorney General, there will be times I disagree with state leaders on issues, but this isn’t one of them. Under Indiana law, the Governor clearly has the authority during a public health emergency to institute a statewide mask requirement and I would gladly defend it in court,” Weinzapfel said. “Curtis Hill’s position on this mask order should come as no surprise. This isn’t the first time he has played politics during the pandemic.”
Neither opinions by the attorney general or attorney general candidates is binding.
Depending on what the executive order states, if objections arose to the method, a lawsuit would have to be brought before a judge.
If such a challenge were to happen, it’s possible a judge could issue a temporary injunction to hold off enforcement while the matter is litigated.
