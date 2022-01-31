INDIANAPOLIS — School districts in the four-county area can still access up to $33 million in COVID-19 relief funds for expenses and extra costs incurred due to the pandemic, according to a new Indiana Department of Education dashboard released Monday.
The 13 public school districts in the county have already been reimbursed about $11 million, but there's still plenty of funding available.
The Indiana Department of Education on Monday launched a statewide COVID-19 relief school spending dashboard. The dashboard reflects COVID-19 federal relief grant fund reimbursements as part of schools’ locally-developed spending plans, which are focused on improving student learning.
The dashboard is available at in.gov/doe/grants/esser-geer-dashboard and users can sort by school district as well as see individual school buildings in their home district.
“Empowered by historic levels of state and federal education funding, schools have an unparalleled opportunity to improve students’ educational outcomes with these dollars,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “To most impactfully invest these funds, we must focus on accelerating student learning, supporting educators, promoting sustainable innovation, and updating technology and other infrastructure. We continue to support Indiana’s local schools to ensure this funding is ultimately driving improvements and progress that positively impacts students.”
The dashboard reflects school grant allocations and reimbursements from the three rounds of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, as well as competitive grants that were awarded to schools from federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funding.
ESSER funding is proportionally allocated to local school districts based on the federal Title I formula. Reimbursements are made to local districts once they spend the funds on approved expenses as part of their locally-developed plans.
That formula isn't simply bigger schools have more money available, although districts with bigger enrollment do generally have more money available.
But locally, Westview actually has the biggest pot available, with about $6.86 million available, followed by East Noble at $5.47 million and DeKalb Central with $4.97 million.
Smith-Green schools have the smallest amount, just $1.05 million total, even less than tiny Hamilton schools at $1.25 million as the second-smallest.
All 13 school districts have about two-thirds or more of their funding still available to draw, but Lakeland has utilized the most so far at about 36% of its total. Central Noble, DeKalb Eastern, Fremont and Westview have all been reimbursed more than 30% of their available maximum.
Across Indiana, $2.8 billion in federal funding has been allocated to local school districts. Currently, more than $550 million in expenditures have been reimbursed, with school districts continuing to submit for reimbursements on allowable expenses per federal law.
School corporations have through September 2022 to encumber the first round of ESSER funding and through September 2023 and September 2024, respectively, to encumber the second and third rounds of their ESSER grants.
To date, these funds have commonly been used to strategically accelerate student learning, support educators, promote sustainable innovation and update technology and other infrastructure. School corporations have placed a focus on using the funds to help support student learning impacted by COVID-19-related learning disruptions.
Allowable expenses for the COVID-19 relief money are expansive, but include expenditures such as school facility repairs or upgrades to reduce possible transmission of COVID-19, projects to improve air flow and air quality, training for staff on how to reduce virus transmission, sanitation and cleaning supply purchases, technology purchases to aid in virtual learning, mental health services and support for students and staff, planning and implementation for summer and/or after-school programs and more.
The third round of ESSER funding requires schools to set aside at least 20% to fund programs to address learning loss that may have occurred due to ongoing pandemic disruptions with students.
Schools are required to have a COVID-19 action and response plan on file and update those every six months. Many school districts went through that review process at the end of 2021 in accordance with the requirements of the relief programs.
