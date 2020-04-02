ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital had been working on a rollout of its new Cameron Retail Pharmacy, but COVID-19 got in the way of making a big splash about the new offering.
Instead, another type of big splash is currently coming out of the new division of Cameron that was supposed to have its public introduction this month: Hand sanitizer.
It all came about as retail pharmacy Director Jon Crabill and staff were watching things unfold with the public hoarding of things like hand sanitizer early on in the COVID-19 outbreak.
“When it first came out, it was like, ‘we can make that,”’ Crabill said.
The staff made sure they were working with a recipe that was approved by U.S. pharmacy boards.
“This is actually a USP (U.S. Pharmacopeia) approved hand sanitizer,” Crabill said. The USP sets standards for the pharmacy profession and pharmaceutical manufacturing in the United States.
Like much of the hoarding that has been associated with COVID-19, Cameron Pharmacy had a difficult time finding raw materials. It took about two weeks to round up the ingredients due to the run on alcohol at the start of awareness of COVID-19.
“By the time they came up with this recipe most of the supplies were wiped out,” Crabill said.
What Cameron is making is not your typical hand sanitizer. It doesn’t have aloe in it, it is not a gel, so it doesn’t have a moisturizer included. But it does include glycerin, so hands won’t dry out.
When it was decided to make the hand sanitizer, pharmacy staff had to go to Edon, Ohio, to find enough isopropyl alcohol and a baking supply store in Fort Wayne for the glycerin. The remaining ingredients, hydrogen peroxide and water, were sourced in house at the hospital.
“It makes a 75% alcohol-based hand sanitizer,” Crabill said.
Cameron Pharmacy is selling the hand sanitizer in 2-ounce bottles at a cost of 99 cents apiece. Another batch was produced on Thursday. Unlike commercial hand sanitizer, it has a 30-day shelf life.
Ultimately, Crabill said, he would hope that most of what Cameron Pharmacy produces will be given to first responders, police, fire and emergency medical service personnel.
“I would like to find enough ingredients,” Crabill said, “so I could end up just giving it out. That’s really my goal.”
Until that time, he said, “But right now you can just go over and buy one.”
Cameron Pharmacy is located in the southwest corner of the Cameron Medical Office Building. It can be accessed from the parking lot off of East South Street, entering through Door 8. Access is monitored due to COVID-19.
When the pharmacy is completely up and running customers will be able to call in their orders and receive delivery curbside.
The phone for Cameron Retail Pharmacy is 667-5645.
