AUBURN — Monday’s order by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb requiring bars, nightclubs and restaurants to close to in-person patrons through the end of March in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus has left area establishments assessing how they will continue to serve customers.
Under the requirements, businesses may provide take-out and delivery services only.
Jeremiah Otis, who operates Jeremiah’s coffee shop in downtown Auburn, said beginning today, the business will operate on a temporary set of hours. The coffee shop will be open for carry-out only, Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shop temporarily will be closed on Sundays, Otis said.
“As a coffee shop, our mission is really about creating a space where people can come together and spend time,” Otis said. “This mandate does challenge how we live that mission out.”
With schools closing as a result of the coronavirus, Otis said, the coffee shop was bracing itself to be busy with more people showing up, as has been its experience in the past when schools are closed.
“Out mission is bringing people together. ... We realized that sometimes the best way to care is to keep people safe,” Otis said. “The best way we can be there for people right now is to say, ‘Come in, get your coffee and get out.”
Lunch items also will be available for carryout.
“We need to respect that rule,” Otis said of the restrictions related to coronavirus. “They are trying to mitigate this.”
In determining hours the shop will be open for carry-out customers, Otis said he identified times when customers were coming in just to purchase items, such as on their way to work, and times when people were coming in to hang out.
Otis said delivery is an option he is considering, but no decision has been made.
Otis commended members of the community for coming together to support his business during this time of restricted business.
“Our community is amazing. When that announcement went out, we had customers leaving ungodly tips, because they care. I’m overwhelmed at the generosity and kindness of people in this community,” Otis said.
In nearby Avilla, St. James Restaurant closed Monday at 4 p.m. due to the governor’s mandate, said Todd Carteaux, one of the restaurant’s owners.
Starting Tuesday, the St. James will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for carry-out only, continuing Monday through Saturday until the governor lifts the mandate.
“We have over 50 employees that count on a paycheck. That’s my big concern,” Carteaux said. He expects that a limited number of St. James employees will continue working during the closure.
Carteaux said he was glad to hear that Indiana is lifting restrictions on filing for unemployment.
Restaurant workers across the nation are being idled, he said, and “My heart goes out to those individuals. … Hopefully, this will be a short-lived thing” and the restaurants can return to business as usual.
On its Facebook page, The DeKalb Chamber Partnership said it reached out to its members to compile a list of area restaurants that will be offering take-out and delivery.
“This is a very critical time during this unprecedented event, which is why our local businesses — even restaurants — need us!” the chamber said.
The chamber encouraged members of the community to participate in a “Takeout Blitz” and see how many local restaurants they can support from now until April 7.
“Tag us on Facebook or Instagram and show us your delicious meals made with the spirit and hard work of one of the restaurants below and be entered to win a $25 gift card to one of these members below,” the chamber stated.
Participating establishments listed by the chamber, all in Auburn, are:
• Mad Anthony’s Auburn Tap Room, open for carry-out of food and beer from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Papa John’s Pizza, open for pickup and delivery. No loitering in the lobby permitted.
• Penguin Point, drive-through open as usual. Dining room is closed.
• The Deli at Sixth and Main, open for carry-out during normal business hours.
• Auburn Brewing Company, open special hours for Howler and Growler fills, Thursday, March 19, 4-7 p.m., Friday, March 20, 4-7 p.m., Saturday, March 21, noon to 3 p.m., closed Sunday.
• Culver’s, drive-through open.
• The Brown House, open regular hours for to-go and drive-through as usual.
• Auburn City Steakhouse, closed. Gift cards may be purchased on the restaurant’s website for use at a future date.
