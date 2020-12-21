INDIANAPOLIS — Flu activity remains minimal in Indiana and running at lower-than-usual levels.
That being said, the state is entering the time frame that is typically the heart of the annual flu season now, so numbers may change in the coming weeks.
In the 11th week of annual flu surveillance, the state reported "minimal" flu activity for another week.
For the week ended Dec. 12, the state is now posting numbers lower than the typical flu season.
State health officials have noted that interventions being taken to prevent spread of COVID-19 such as masking, social distancing and staying home when you're ill are also to likely have beneficial impacts in reducing the spread of influenza.
Southern hemisphere countries, which had their winter during the northern hemisphere's summer, reported lower impact from flu this year compared to recent years.
The percentage of "influenza-like illnesses" being reported was 1.25%, down slightly from 1.32% the week before.
The rate of influenza-like illness being the primary complaint at urgent care centers and emergency rooms also dropped to 1.23% from 1.33% the week before.
Both figures now represent the lowest percentages the state has seen at this time of year compared to the previous four years. Prior to this week, flu activity was running similar to slightly lower compared to past years, but within the regular deviation year-to-year.
The state did log its second death attributable to flu, a person between 50 and 64 years of age, according to the weekly report.
The worst flu season in recent history was 2017-2018, when 336 deaths were recorded in Indiana.
The state is now entering the heart of the typical flu season, as activity generally starts to pick up mid-December and then stays higher through about the end of February. Indiana sometimes sees flu activity stay high or hit peaks in March to early April.
In the 2017-18 and 2019-20 flu seasons, activity starting rising to influenza-like illnesses becoming about 5% of all medical cases by the end of the year.
The 2017-18 season saw high flu numbers of about 6-7% throughout January and February. The 2019-20 season saw lower figures early in the year, but had a large spike up to about 8% of medical visits toward the end of March.
The 2016-17 and 2018-19 seasons were milder in comparison, with cases running only around 1-3% for the majority of the winter. The 2018-19 season did see a later spike to around 5% in March, but quickly deflated afterward.
Like COVID-19, flu is generally most dangerous to older people and those with compromised immune systems. That being said, they typical annual flu strain has an overall mortality rate generally around 0.1%, which is lower than COVID-19.
COVID-19 has been far more widespread in 2020 and claimed more than 7,000 lives so far this year in Indiana, more than 20 times more deadly than the worst flu season in recent history.
Weekly flu surveillance reports from this year and previous years can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.
