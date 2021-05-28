INDIANAPOLIS — After a bump in vaccinations during the first week of availability to Hoosiers age 12-15, shot numbers have tumbled again, falling lower statewide than they were even before the one-week increase.
Vaccine demand continues to rapidly decelerate despite more than half of all Hoosiers age 12 and older having yet to become fully vaccinated.
After a one-week increase due to the opening of Pfizer vaccines to adolescents age 12-15, which started May 13, Indiana returned to seeing decreasing vaccine distribution across the state as well as locally in northeast Indiana.
In the four-county area, a total of 907 individual received their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, down 25% from 1,212 people the week before.
Despite the drop, new vaccinations were still slightly higher than figures two weeks ago, when only 818 people had stepped up to get their vaccines in the week ended May 14.
Indiana as a whole saw a similar decline in first-timer vaccinations, dropping 27% to 71,321 new individuals getting shots this past week.
All four counties saw a decline in new vaccine recipients this past week, with Noble County leading at 350 people, DeKalb County next with 307 and Steuben County with 153.
LaGrange County, which has the lowest overall vaccination rate among Indiana’s 92 counties, had fewer than 100 people show up to get a first vaccine, with just 97 new residents served.
Outside of first-time vaccinations, clinics are now also seeing far fewer people coming in for follow-up shots, which occur about a month after the first for people receiving a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
While previously the four counties had been distributing more than 2,000 second doses per week, that number fell sharply this past week to just 1,432 people receiving a second dose.
As first-time vaccines have been in decline for the past month, it’s likely the second-shot numbers will also start to tumble across June as there are fewer people to come in for their second dose.
The drop in vaccine demand has led to some local counties shutting down their larger vaccine clinics and returning to smaller locations as interest has dried up.
Last week, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital officially closed up its operation at the Steuben County Event Center at Crooked Lake and the Steuben County Health Department, which had been co-occupying the space with Cameron, also closed up shop and relocated to the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
DeKalb County also just shut its clinic at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds on Thursday. People who need their second-dose will be able to get it at the health department officer, 220 E. 7th St., Auburn, but anyone who wants to get their first dose will need to seek out a local pharmacy or visit a public health clinic in another county, local health officials said.
Noble and LaGrange counties are not shutting their current operations yet, although hours are being trimmed back as vaccine demand has declined.
This week, national headlines touted that the half of the U.S. population 18 and older is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but Indiana and the local area both lag those figures significantly.
Indiana has slightly under 46% of its population age 16 and older fully vaccinated at this time, and just 43.7% of its population 12 and older.
In the local area, Steuben County is the only county over the 40% mark for full vaccinations, with 40.76% of its 12-and-older population fully vaccinated. DeKalb County is next highest at 36.26% and Noble County follows at 32.2%.
LaGrange County remains last of Indiana’s 92 counties, with just 21.37% of its population fully vaccinated. That’s far lower than even other counties with high Amish populations such as Adams and Daviess counties and nearby Elkhart and Kosciusko counties.
Vaccination rates among Hoosiers seniors are high — more than 70% for age groups 65 years old and older — and about 64% for those age 60-65.
Rates fall off at each five-year cohort down from that, though, from 53% coverage among those 55-60 down to 21.4% for those 16-19 years old.
Although younger people face significantly lower risk of severe illness or death verging on near-zero percentages for the very young, health officials are still advising everyone get vaccinated as a way to not only protect populations that can’t get vaccinated — or populations who simply won’t — wider immunity also helps prevent the virus from finding more ground to duplicate and possibly mutate into a new variant that could be more dangerous or circumvent current vaccine formulas.
Current variants of the COVID-19 virus have already shown to be more infectious and slightly more dangerous, with higher rates of hospitalization and serious illness among younger populations, such as with the B 1.1.7. U.K. variant of the virus, which is the most prevalent alternate strain currently circulating in Indiana.
Case counts have been down as vaccination rates go up, but slightly over half of all new cases being identified are now variant strains, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
