FREMONT — Fremont Community Schools is working toward the 2020-21 school year with a couple scenarios for the start of classes.
But there are still questions, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The school district has provided a letter to families outlining what school might look like come August. It also has been posted on the school’s Facebook page.
“Many people have been wondering what school will be like in the fall. Will there be the traditional in-person classroom instruction for the 2020-2021 school year? There is no simple answer to this question. Without hesitation, we can state that the return to school this fall will not look like what it has in years past. Will there be in-person classroom instruction? E-learning?” said the letter sent out by William Stitt, Fremont superintendent, on Monday.
Officials have been working since the end of the 2019-20 school year to develop a plan moving forward to the upcoming school year.
“We have developed a draft plan, using federal and state guidelines, for two scenarios,” Stitt said.
• The first scenario would have the school year starting with traditional in-person education with a plan in place for a transition to e-learning should there be another outbreak of COVID-19 and a closing of the state similar to this March.
• The second scenario would have the district starting the academic year with e-learning but with a plan to transition to traditional classroom instruction when conditions allow.
“We, as a district, are not only open to putting our ideas for a safe re-opening of our schools before experts in their fields for critique, but are also comfortable with receiving feedback, as well as pushback, on our plans,” Stitt said. “We recognize that some of our families will be relieved to have in-person instruction once again, while other families may have some reservations about sending their child back to school in the current climate. Please know that this is OK. We will do our best as a district to fulfill our mission of providing an educational, supportive and safe environment to empower our students to learn, develop skills, be responsible and have a positive attitude.”
The district is working at best ways to handle sanitizing facilities, meal preparation, transportation and instruction.
“Please understand that this is a very fluid plan, which can change in a moment’s notice. We will continue to keep you informed of the plan for re-opening our schools as more guidance and procedures become known,” Stitt said, adding that he appreciated the school community for being supportive of efforts being made for the district in light of the challenges put forth by the pandemic.
Beyond the Indiana Department of Education’s recently released plan to provide reopening guidance to schools as they approach the fall, Stitt said the district is also waiting on official recommendations that are supposed to be released in the coming weeks from the offices of Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick.
