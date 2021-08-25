KENDALLVILLE —Amid an outbreak of COVID-19 cases and numerous quarantines caused by those cases, East Noble High School is transitioning to virtual learning for three days, starting Friday.
Classes will be in session and in person today, but then will close Friday, Monday and Tuesday with plans to reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
All extracurricular activities will be canceled through Wednesday, too.
All other schools — East Noble Middle School and Rome City, Wayne Center, North Side, South Side and Avilla elementary schools — will remain open and in person as normal.
“We have an outstanding staff that has gone above and beyond to ensure a quality education continues during the pandemic. Unfortunately, due to numerous COVID positive and quarantined students and staff, it has become difficult to continue to conduct normal operations,” Superintendent Teresa Gremaux wrote in a letter to parents announcing the temporary shutdown.
Students should stay home during the shutdown and avoid meeting in an effort to break the potential for additional transmission of the virus.
“We highly encourage parents to keep your child(ren) at home and do not allow them to congregate while we are shut down. We need your help in stopping the spread of this virus and getting our students back in school,” Gremaux said. “Thank you for understanding the health and welfare of our students and staff is of utmost importance to us. We appreciate your support as we continue to navigate through these difficult times.”
East Noble had more than 30 students test positive for COVID-19 across its seven main buildings, including more than 20 known cases at East Noble High School last week, according to case data from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Three weeks into the school year, East Noble has already racked up about 25% of last year’s total cases.
Based on case data reported to the state and available via the schools COVID-19 dashboard, East Noble is suffering the largest outbreak of the virus among area school districts.
According to state numbers, which are reported by each school district and updated weekly on Mondays, East Noble had 33 new student cases reported as well as at least one teacher case and two staff member cases last week.
Other Noble County school districts have not been notably impacted at this time. Central Noble had two new cases reported district-wide, while West Noble had three reported this past week.
The brunt of those cases were at East Noble High School, which reported 21 new positive students in the week, about 2% of the school’s total enrollment.
East Noble Middle School also had eight new cases reported, while Wayne Center reported two and North Side and Avilla elementaries each had one new student case. Rome City and South Side elementaries had no cases reported.
The cases have also spawned quarantines of other students in close contact with known positive-tested students, which has put numerous more people out classrooms temporarily.
East Noble has logged 44 students cases so far this new school year across the district, about 26% of the 2020-21 school year total of 170 positives.
The district is currently operating with fewer restrictions and precautions compared to last school year.
Masks were mandated for students by order of Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2020-21, but decisions about operational plans were left up to individual districts. All area school districts, East Noble included, opted to start the school year mask optional, while pulling back on some other requirements.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff has advised East Noble and other school districts to change course and reinstitute mask mandates as COVID-19 activity continues to spike due to the prevalence of the highly infectious delta variant, but no changes have been made as of this point.
Noble County has gone from averaging just one new case per day at the end of June to now averaging 25 cases per day and still rising.
Spread isn’t as bad as the late 2020 surge at this time, when Noble County was averaging more than 60 cases per day in early November, but the current rise in new activity isn’t showing any immediate signs of slowing or leveling off at this time.
K-12 students are unlikely to experience serious symptoms in the event they do contract the virus, as cases are generally mild for young people.
Health officials, however, are trying to reduce transmission among any and all Hoosiers, as people infected with the delta variant can spread the virus to more people as compared to the original COVID-19 strain.
Two-thirds of Noble County residents are not immunized against COVID-19.
Health officials are once again trying to clamp down on the rapid rise in activity, as statewide hospitals are again filling. The northeast Indiana hospital census sits at 242 patients as of Tuesday and has only ever been higher during the all-time spike between November and mid-January.
