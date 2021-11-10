INDIANAPOLIS — Six weeks of improvement in the state's COVID-19 spread ratings are over, as statewide county ratings worsened slightly this week compared to a week ago.
Beyond that, northeast Indiana currently stands as the state's worst region in terms of ratings, currently holding two of three counties showing "very high" spread of the virus with the remainder all in the "high" category.
Locally, LaGrange County remained in the state's worst red rating for a second consecutive week but was also joined by DeKalb County this week.
Meanwhile, the rest of northeast Indiana remains bathed in orange ratings, representing high spread of the virus, as compared to other regions of the state in which the majority of counties are showing lower virus activity.
DeKalb County re-entered a red rating for the first time since Sept. 8 — which itself was only a one-week blip after having not been in red prior to that since Jan. 13 — as it saw increases in both its cases and positivity rates.
Cases rose to 356 per 100,000 residents in DeKalb County, up from 333 per 100,000 last week, while positivity increased to 15.09%, up sharply from 12.05% a week ago.
Counties enter a red rating if their cases exceed 200 per 100,000 and if positivity is over 15%.
DeKalb County's positivity rate is fourth highest in the state this week.
Speaking of high positivity rates, LaGrange County remains in red as it continues to hold the distinction of the state's highest positivity rate, as well as high case counts.
LaGrange County had 224 cases per 100,000 this week, similar to 234 per 100,000 last week, while positivity remained the state's worst at 21.49%, up from 20.08% a week ago.
LaGrange County is susceptible to wild swings in its positivity rates as the county tests the least per-capita in all of the state, meaning that when it does detect positive cases, each one influences the percentage swing more than in counties that test much more broadly.
That being said, LaGrange County has been above 15% positivity rate since Sept. 22.
Because of its extremely low testing rate, LaGrange County's weekly case count is therefore also likely artificially low week to week, because many people don’t seek out testing in comparison to other nearby counties.
Noble and Steuben counties remained orange again — Noble County for the 13th consecutive week and Steuben County for the 14th week straight.
In Noble County, cases were up slightly to 301 per 100,000 from 291 a week ago, while positivity was up again at 11.73% from 10.48% last week.
In Steuben County, cases dropped a little to 332 per 100,000 compared to 346 per 100,000 last week, while positivity was also down to 8.38% from 9.64% last year.
Northeast Indiana currently sits as the state's worst region in terms of county ratings. Of the 12 counties covered in the 3rd Congressional district, 10 are orange and two are red.
Outside of some counties in north-central Indiana and a band of orange in southeast Indiana, most of the rest of the state is currently sitting in yellow ratings representing moderate spread of the virus, while only one county is rated blue for low spread.
The statewide ratings also correlate with county vaccination rates. Regions with low vaccination rates, like northeast Indiana, are currently more likely to be in orange ratings or worse than more highly vaccinated areas of the state.
After a late summer in which the highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19 was surging, the state peaked in mid-September and was seeing week by week improvement.
But that improvement stalled at the start of this month and has turned, with Indiana now again seeing a small increase in COVID-19 cases and spread. If that trend continues — typically throughout the pandemic cases have moved in one direction for a month or longer before changing course — counties may expect to see worsening ratings again as the state closes out 2021.
Indiana is far away from where it was in November 2020, when the state was in the midst of its biggest and worst surge of activity heading into the end of the year, but the recent trend has signaled cases are likely to move in an upward direction for now.
The state recently vaccination efforts for children ages 5-11, who are now approved to receive a smaller dose of Pfizer vaccines as compared to teens and adults. Indiana has also been distributing booster shots to high-risk Hoosiers who want one, with more than 512,000 boosters given statewide since those were approved for use.
Among all Hoosiers — children younger than 5 can't be vaccinated at this time — the split is currently right about 50/50 between fully vaccinated and non-vaccinated residents in the state.
